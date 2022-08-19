Jump to content
Eva Mendes reveals she has photo of partner Ryan Gosling as her phone’s background

‘Constantly cleaning the phone just to see the screensaver randomly and not obsessively,’ one fan jokingly writes

Amber Raiken
New York
Friday 19 August 2022 17:30
Comments

Eva Mendes has shared another rare glimpse into her relationship with Ryan Gosling, with the actor revealing that she uses her phone’s background to honour her longtime partner.

On Instagram on Thursday, the 48-year-old actor shared a video of herself documenting her “everyday cleaning must-haves”. Some of the items on the list included a “envy microfiber towel,” which she said that she “always carries” with her to clean her phone.

As she could be seen wiping down her device, Mendes also revealed that the wallpaper for her iPhone is a photo of Gosling, with the picture appearing to be one taken of the actor in character for his new film The Gray Man.

In the comments of the video, which has more than 37,300 likes, fans were quick to notice the tribute, and praise Mendes’ photo of the La La Land star.

“Did I just see Ryan’s face on Eva’s screen lock,” one fan wrote.

“Your screensaver,” another wrote. “Love this!”

A third person jokingly said: “*Constantly cleaning the phone just to see the screensaver randomly and not obsessively*”

This isn’t Mendes’ first time sharing details about her long-term relationship with Gosling, who she’s been with since 2011.

During an interview with Byrdie last month, she described how she wants to bring “boredom back” for her and her partner’s children, Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six, after spending a few months in London, where Gosling was filming.

“When we were in London, we went from musical to musical taking advantage of being back in the theatre, we went to all kinds of museums, we went to Windsor Castle - I had a ton of field trips planned for them, which we did,” she said. “And now I feel like it’s time to bring boredom back. I’m bringing boredom back, especially for kids, but for myself as well.”

“I really feel like when we’re bored - not stimulated by a phone, or an iPad, or computer or television - that’s when ideas come in,” the Hitch star added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mendes shared some of her priorities as a parent, including wanting to raise her children in a way where they “feel like they’re enough”.

“Hopefully Ryan and I are doing the work by just loving them, completely loving them, and doing most of that work for them so that they grow up feeling like they’re enough,” she continued. “That’s the one thing that’s really important to me. Because once they feel like they’re enough, no matter what they do, no matter what they end up doing, that will feed into every area of your life.”

