Ryan Gosling gushes over Eva Mendes’ mother’s cooking as he promotes The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling took an opportunity to gush over his mother-in-law’s cooking while promoting Netflix’s The Gray Man.

In an interview, the actor said that if he could only eat one thing for the rest of his life, it would be Eva Mendes’ mother’s arroz con leche, a rice pudding.

“It’s like an angel is crying on your tongue,” Gosling said.

The actor also spoke about his favourite Spanish word, which was a vulgar slang term.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.