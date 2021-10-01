Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter Eve Jobs has made her modelling debut on the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old daughter of the late Apple founder made her first runway appearance this week during Coperni’s Spring/Summer 2022 show, where she modelled a neon green spandex T-shirt, a black crystal-bedazzled skirt and a pair of white sunglasses.

The model’s look was completed with a pair of platform flip flops and a white purse.

According to Vogue, Coperni was a fitting choice for Jobs’ first-ever fashion show, as the outlet notes that one of the designer’s accessories this season is a bag named the Origami, which is “inspired by the curving shape of the iPhone photo app icon”.

Following the show, which saw the 23 year old walk alongside models such as Gigi Hadid and Adut Akech, Jobs shared behind-the-scenes photos from the experience on her Instagram, where she praised the “extraordinary” collection of clothes.

“I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is,” she wrote. “It was an honour to be a part of the vision @coperni. Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team!!”

In addition to a close-up shot of the outfit she wore on the runway, Jobs also shared photos of herself taken before the show, including one in which she has her makeup applied backstage.

The photo album prompted an outpouring of supportive comments, with Coperni founder and CEO Arnaud Vaillant commenting: “MAJOR,” while designer Sébastien Meyer added three heart emojis.

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Melinda and Bill Gates, also took the opportunity to share a congratulatory message, writing: “A vision!! Congrats love.”

While the show marked Jobs’ first runway appearance, she previously appeared in a campaign for beauty brand Glossier in December.

The youngest daughter of the tech entrepreneur and Laurene Powell-Jobs, who followed in her parents’ footsteps when she attended Stanford University, is also an accomplished equestrian, with Horse Sport reporting that she ranked number five on the list of top 1,000 riders under 25 around the world in 2019.

In addition to the 23 year old, the late Apple founder and Powell-Jobs also shared children Erin Sienna Jobs, 26, and Reed Jobs, 30, while Steve was also father to Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 40.

In February 2020, Powell-Jobs, who has a net worth of $20.7bn according to Forbes, told The New York Times, that she doesn’t plan on passing her wealth down to the couple’s children.

“I’m not interested in legacy wealth buildings, and my children know that,” she said. “Steve wasn’t interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me.”