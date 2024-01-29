If you are looking for easy ways to save money in 2024, then exclusive discount codes are for you. From skincare to car maintenance, the Independent Voucher team has you covered. Discover the latest deals and save up to 83 per cent on your everyday essentials. Take advantage of these exclusive offers that you won’t find anywhere else. Shop smart and save big.

With huge discounts on top brands like Debenhams, Sephora, Travelodge, adidas and more, treating yourself doesn’t have to break your budget. Whether you’re a skincare lover, a fitness enthusiast or a business traveller, you can always find a cheaper price. Keep scrolling to see the top exclusive codes ahead of February to save on your next purchase. To access all the latest deals in just one click, why not bookmark the Independent Vouchers homepage?

The best UK deals for February 2024

Skin+Me

Elevate your skincare routine with Skin+Me’s personalised treatment subscription. Get your very own skincare plan which is tailored to your unique complexion by an experienced Dermatologist. Save over 80 per cent on your first month for just £4.99, with a complimentary morning serum trial. Simply apply this exclusive Skin+Me discount code to take advantage.

Kwik Fit

Paying out for vehicle maintenance isn’t the most exciting thing to spend your hard-earned money on. But Kwik Fit has you covered in affordable car parts, servicing and MOTs. With winter in full force, ensuring your car is safe and road-worthy is more important than ever. Book your next service today and save 10 per cent using this exclusive Kwik Fit discount code .

Adidas

adidas has the latest sports styles and innovations for gym-goers, loungewear lovers and sports enthusiasts. From Samba and Gazelle trainers to tracksuits and football shirts, combine comfort and quality without breaking the bank. Enjoy an exclusive 10 per cent off full-priced sportswear by redeeming this adidas discount code at checkout.

Sephora

Sephora is your go-to destination for all things beauty, including make-up, skincare, fragrance and hair care. Shop the latest product launches from brands like Fenty Beauty, Drunk Elephant, Glossier and Elemis. Plus, the Sephora Collection offers the same premium quality at an affordable price. Save up to 22 per cent off selected products using this exclusive Sephora discount code .

Debenhams

Debenhams is the ultimate department store that caters to all your needs. Whether you’re shopping for homeware, fashion or tech, you’ll be sure to find a great deal. Enjoy even cheaper prices using this exclusive Debenhams discount code for an extra 10 per cent off selected brands.

Travelodge

Rest easy in one of Travelodge’s great value hotel rooms. With over 500 hotels across the UK and Ireland, you’ll always find one nearby. Prices start from as low as £35 per night with unlimited breakfast for just £9.75. You can also save five per cent on your booking by applying this exclusive Travelodge discount code at checkout.

