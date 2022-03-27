Experts discuss the complications and freedoms of modern parenthood

As the choices for parenthood expand and women strive for continued equality growth the question of being a parent is becoming more and more complicated.

To discuss the topic further The Independent held a free expert panel called The Parenthood Question as part of our virtual event series.

The Independent’s lifestyle editor Harriet Hall hosted the discussion and she was joined our Women’s Correspondent Maya Oppenheim.

The panel included Professor Pragya Agarwal, Behavioural and Data Scientist and author of books including (M)otherhood, Professor Joyce Harper, author of Your Fertile Years and mother of three IVF children, Yvonne John, author and Gateway Women facilitator for the involuntarily childless, and Caspar Salmon, co-parent, author and podcaster.

To see the event in full watch the video below

✕ The Parenthood Question

The group covered a large range of topics from both women and men’s fertility to the inequality black women face when accessing maternity services in the UK.

Maya touched on her own experience of having an abortion, which she wrote an article about, and revealed the hate and negativity she had received for making that decision when she chose to talk about it publicly.

Yvonne told the panel how she struggled to conceive later in life meaning she has had to confront being involuntarily childless.

Professor Harper added that she believes more comprehensive education about fertility would help women make informed choices without stigma. She added that the education also has to be for men too so that society as a whole can share equal knowledge ahead of having to make decisions about parenthood.

Caspar informed the group about his experience of being a co-parent and how that set up had enabled the mothers of his two children to have much more freedom and how he believes they have all been able to be better parents because of it.

Find out more about our virtual event series by clicking here.