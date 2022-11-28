Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Nasty, vile, want to unsee’: Mum sparks debate over multi-use of ‘family sick bowl’

Social media is split

Joanna Whitehead
Monday 28 November 2022 12:05
Comments
<p>Are you guilty of this habit?</p>

Are you guilty of this habit?

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An author has sparked an online debate after revealing that her family’s ‘sick bowl’ and cake mix bowl are one and the same.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, which has garnered 122,000 likes and over 11,000 retweets, Sarah Turner wrote: “My kids have just discovered that the family sick bowl and the cake mix bowl are one and the same.

“In my defence, this was also the case when I was growing up … but now I’ve said it out loud, I realise I need to break the cycle. I won’t be taking any further questions.”

Social media was quickly flooded with responses to the mother-of-three’s disclosure.

“This is so relatable and I feel like my family is the same..... I threw up in the cake mix bowl two days ago and made pancake batter in it the day after,” wrote one user.

Recommended

“Don’t see a problem with that,” wrote another. “I use the same bowl for some cleaning when I don’t want to take a bucket, for sick days or for storing a big batch of cooked macaroni. We wash it each time in the dishwasher. Ready for its next mission.”

Others expressed their revulsion and commitment to “never eating at another person’s house again”.

“Imagine these people are the ones that bring home-made brownies and cakes to work,” wrote another. “Be careful who you eat from. Acting like there’s a bowl shortage. News flash you can own more than one bowl fgs”.

Another wrote: “You can literally get a bucket for $5 at Home Depot. Nasty, vile, want to unsee.”

Some questioned the desire to share unfavourable information about themselves with the world.

“Every month, a specific demographic decides to tell the internet information about how unhygienic they are… unprovoked,” wrote one user.

“Every day, someone comes on here and willingly says something that you would have to break multiple Geneva Conventions to get me to admit,” said another.

According to the Food Standards Agency, care should be taken to keep all utensils and dishes clean before preparing food to avoid cross-contamination.

It states that harmful bacteria can be removed by cleaning with warm, soapy water or by using disinfectant cleaning products.

However, it adds that simply washing with soapy water does not kill bacteria.

Recommended

“To kill the bacteria you need to wash the surfaces at temperatures above 70°C and maintain that temperature for some time,” it states. This temperature is too hot for your hands without the risk of serious scalding.”

On social media, others have suggested simply using the toilet or purchasing a cheap bowl or bucket for sickness, rather than using the same bowl for cooking, in an effort to avoid infection.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in