‘Misogynistic bulls***’: Tampax face boycott calls following ‘revolting’ tweet

Tampax has been accused of “sexualising women” after posting a controversial tweet that has gone viral and led to calls to boycott the company.

The US arm of the sanitary hygiene brand posted on Monday: “You're in their DMs. We're in them. We are not the same.”

The tweet spoofs the classic internet meme that reads, “You are in their direct messages”, meaning to approach someone romantically, with the follow-up remark of “I am…”.

In a follow-up tweet, they added: “Refused to let Twitter shut down before we shared this tweet”, a reference to the turbulent status of the social media platform following Elon Musk’s recent takeover and rumours that the site is set to collapse.

Twitter users have expressed outrage and disbelief at the comments and said they will no longer buy the US brand leader.

“What the f**k is this Tampax? Bunch of misogynistic bullshit, you’re supposed to represent women, not demoralise us,” wrote one user.

“Did I miss something? I saw Tampax anthropomorphising a tampon like it’s engaged in some toxic masculine conquest bravado. Insinuating that a menstrual product enjoys some kind of elevated status because they get to be inside us is absolutely sexualising. Felt violating tbh!” wrote another.

“That is a revolting statement. ‘You’ are providers/manufacturers of a serviceable product used for women & girls’ menstrual care. That you can even frame this as being inside us is just insulting. Feel some shame & show some respect to the women & girls who are your customers,” tweeted another.

The tweet has been up for almost 24 hours, attracting 308,000 likes, 21,000 quote tweets and 40,000 retweets.

Tampax US, which is owned by the multinational firm Procter & Gamble and has featured Amy Schumer in adverts promoting the brand, states on its website that it’s mission is to “make period conversations as normal as periods so women and all who bleed can feel educated, empowered and limitless every day of the month.”

It adds that the topic of tampons should be “as neutral as toothbrushes or shampoo”, with “no shame”.

The Independent has approached Procter & Gamble for comment.