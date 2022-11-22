Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Misogynistic bulls***’: Tampax face boycott calls following ‘revolting’ tweet

‘You’re supposed to represent us, not demoralise us,’ wrote one Twitter user

Joanna Whitehead
Tuesday 22 November 2022 15:49
Comments
Trevor Noah mocks Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Tampax has been accused of “sexualising women” after posting a controversial tweet that has gone viral and led to calls to boycott the company.

The US arm of the sanitary hygiene brand posted on Monday: “You're in their DMs. We're in them. We are not the same.”

The tweet spoofs the classic internet meme that reads, “You are in their direct messages”, meaning to approach someone romantically, with the follow-up remark of “I am…”.

In a follow-up tweet, they added: “Refused to let Twitter shut down before we shared this tweet”, a reference to the turbulent status of the social media platform following Elon Musk’s recent takeover and rumours that the site is set to collapse.

Twitter users have expressed outrage and disbelief at the comments and said they will no longer buy the US brand leader.

Recommended

“What the f**k is this Tampax? Bunch of misogynistic bullshit, you’re supposed to represent women, not demoralise us,” wrote one user.

“Did I miss something? I saw Tampax anthropomorphising a tampon like it’s engaged in some toxic masculine conquest bravado. Insinuating that a menstrual product enjoys some kind of elevated status because they get to be inside us is absolutely sexualising. Felt violating tbh!” wrote another.

“That is a revolting statement. ‘You’ are providers/manufacturers of a serviceable product used for women & girls’ menstrual care. That you can even frame this as being inside us is just insulting. Feel some shame & show some respect to the women & girls who are your customers,” tweeted another.

The tweet has been up for almost 24 hours, attracting 308,000 likes, 21,000 quote tweets and 40,000 retweets.

Tampax US, which is owned by the multinational firm Procter & Gamble and has featured Amy Schumer in adverts promoting the brand, states on its website that it’s mission is to “make period conversations as normal as periods so women and all who bleed can feel educated, empowered and limitless every day of the month.”

Recommended

It adds that the topic of tampons should be “as neutral as toothbrushes or shampoo”, with “no shame”.

The Independent has approached Procter & Gamble for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in