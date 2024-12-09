Fantastic festive activities for the holiday season

The best part of Christmas is having the perfect excuse to check out all the festive activities that pop up as the big day approaches. We’ve rounded up some of the best ways to celebrate this season.

Secure your seat for an unmissable match

( AFC )

Looking for a last-minute gift for the Gunner in your life?

A famous North London derby returns to Emirates Stadium this season as Arsenal Women take on their rivals from Tottenham Hotspur in February.

Experience matchdays in N5 at one of the biggest WSL games of the season this February. Last season brought in a sell-out crowd for this fixture and it’s expected to fill up fast again.

Kick-off is at 2pm on Sunday 16 February at the Emirates Stadium (Fixture date and time subject to change).

Tickets from £16 for adults and £8 for concessions.

Strike up some Christmas bowling fun

( AllStarLanes )

Get ready for the ultimate Christmas bowling celebration with festive packages from just £45 per person.

The Christmas Party package includes a game of bowling, selection of festive party food, two welcome drinks and access to an exclusive area for two hours. Alternatively, go for the Feast package and enjoy retro bowling, a mouth-watering two- or three course meal from the festive menu, and two welcome drinks per person.

For big-league parties, treat yourself to the complete All Star Lanes experience and hire out your own unique private space for a full-on festive blowout.

Receive a £50 voucher to spend at All Star Lanes using code OFFER50 at checkout. Offer valid until 31 December 2024.

Enjoy a festive family day out at a Covent Garden museum

( LTM )

All aboard for festive family fun at the London Transport Museum, running until Sunday 5 January 2025.

Meet Santa and step into his interactive sleigh, where little ones can enjoy imaginative play with buttons, bells and lights. Santa will be listening to Christmas wishes until Monday 23 December.

Throughout the holidays, costumed characters, including a Victorian lady and a wartime volunteer, will roam the museum, sharing stories of Christmases past.

Explore the museum’s festive family trail, learning about London’s transport history while viewing iconic means of transport like vintage buses and Tube cars. All festive activities are free with adult admission and kids go free.

Create lasting memories with an unforgettable sport, music or theatre VIP experience

( SEAT-UNIQUE )

Make this festive season truly exceptional with a premium live experience from Seat Unique.

Whether you’re surprising someone special or treating yourself after a busy year, these tickets offer much more than just entry to an event — Seat Unique promise memories that last a lifetime. Imagine enjoying VIP entrances, private box experiences, gourmet food and drinks, and the best views in the house.

Whether it’s taking in the electrifying atmosphere of a Paul McCartney concert at Co-op Live, cheering on Liverpool’s Premier League charge, or seeing iconic theatre performances across London, there’s something for everyone this Christmas.

Click below to explore a wide range of VIP tickets and hospitality packages.

Enjoy a cosy escape in a room inspired by history

( Limehouse Library Hotel )

Ever wondered what it’s like to stay in a room inspired by your favourite historical icon? Boutique hotel The Limehouse Library Hotel London is offering you the chance to do just that.

Housed within the historic Limehouse Library, originally constructed in 1881 by John Passmore Edwards, the hotel is steeped in history in every way.

The hotel features 75 individually designed rooms, each inspired by iconic historical figures from literature, science, art and philosophy such as Charles Dickens, Jane Austen, Marie Curie, George Orwell and Isaac Newton.

Every room is a tribute to their remarkable lives, incorporating custom furniture and thoughtful details that reflect the legacies of these extraordinary individuals.

Until 31 March 2025, book the Cozy Winter Retreat package: a two-night stay in a luxury suite including, afternoon tea for two, breakfast and a minibar.

Get creative with the ones you love

( Social Pottery Painting )

Looking for a relaxing yet unique experience this festive season?

Creativity has a magical way of bringing people together, so why not see what Social Pottery has to offer. Head to any of three studios across Camden and Kentish Town, where you can paint a beautiful ceramic piece or even create your own from scratch.

Whether you’re crafting a personalised gift for your granddad or making a special mug for your mother-in-law, the possibilities are endless.

Can’t make it to the studio? No problem — Social Pottery also offers at-home kits, complete with 1kg or 2kg of clay and all the tools and paint you’ll need.

Brighten up your Christmas with a magical light experience

( Marwell Wildlife )

Running from Friday 29 November to Monday 30 December on selected dates, Glow Marwell offers a chance to explore Marwell Zoo in a whole new light.

Follow the enchanted nature trail and immerse yourself in a world of stunning new displays and interactive experiences.

Swim with glowing jellyfish, drift through the Sky Zone’s glowing clouds, stroll through a luminous ancient woodland and gather around firepits for toasted marshmallows.

The experience also includes free access to the zoo from 1pm to 4pm, allowing you to explore the 140-acre park and its amazing animals before the magic begins.

Travel to Switzerland for some cultural fun

( KUNSTMUSEUM )

Thinking about a last-minute trip? The Kunstmuseum Basel, Switzerland’s prestigious art institution, boasts the world’s oldest public art collection, dating back to 1661.

Its masterpieces include works by Hans Holbein, Rembrandt, Pablo Picasso, Paula Modersohn-Becker and Mark Rothko. The museum’s contemporary collection features pieces by renowned artists such as Gerhard Richter, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye and Julie Mehretu.

The Kunstmuseum Basel spans three unique buildings: the Hauptbau, a stunning neo-classical gem; the sleek Neubau, added in 2016 and home to acclaimed special exhibitions; and the Kunstmuseum Basel Gegenwart, dedicated to cutting-edge contemporary art. Complementing its remarkable collection, the museum offers a vibrant programme of guided tours, workshops, and lectures, ensuring art is accessible for everyone.

With masterpieces spanning the Middle Ages to contemporary art, a visit offers a journey through 700 years of artistic evolution.

