Fashion Squared: Buy the new Huawei Watch Fit 3 at Currys and get a free strap

Time for a new smartwatch? Then Currys has a deal for you, in the form of a free strap when you order the brand-new and feature-packed Huawei Watch Fit 3.

Available exclusively at Currys, the bundle deal features Huawei’s latest smartwatch, which has an all-new square case design and promises up to a massive 10 days of battery life.

Priced from £139.99, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 has a square, 1.82in AMOLED touchscreen display and is packed with health and fitness features. These include a comprehensive suite of health management apps for tracking your daily exercise, sleep and even your diet.

Compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, the new Huawei smartwatch boasts an ultra-slim design, with an aluminium case that is just 9.9 mm thick, 5 ATM of water resistance (meaning it’s safe to shower and swim in), and there’s a magnetic wireless charger included in the box.

Buy now at Currys

Packed with fitness-tracking tech

( Huawei )

New for the square-cased Watch Fit 3 is the combination of both a side button and rotating digital crown, with both employed to help wearers navigate the HarmonyOS operating system. This software includes comprehensive updates to its sports and health-tracking features, including an improved StayFit App and new TruSleep 4.0 function. The sports-tracking app has been updated to include padel, football and e-sports, and now boasts tracking for over 100 sports.

The Watch Fit 3 works with Huawei Health App, which is packed with over 660 workout courses, including guided fat-burning and body-sculpting sessions designed to help you reach your health and fitness goals. The watch can be used to log your food intake each day, and will even suggest exercises based on your daily habits, calorie intake and the local weather forecast.

There’s also an integrated heart rate sensor that works with Huawei’s updated TruSeen 5.5 heart monitoring function, and new Sleep Breathing Awareness function designed to help users sleep with better peace of mind.

Also introduced with the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is Pulse Wave Arrhythmia Analysis, which is designed to help identify an irregular heartbeat. Thanks to a new calendar view, the watch can be used to show previous, current and upcoming menstrual cycle information, and there’s a new Symptom Recording feature that lets wearers record their menstrual data.

Buy now at Currys

10 days of battery life

( Huawei )

As well as an heroic battery life of up to 10 days – or seven days with what Huawei describes as typical use – the Watch Fit 3 charges up again quickly. Just 10 minutes on the charger can top-up the smartwatch with enough power for another full day of use.

Lastly, and by no means least, is how the Watch Fit 3 ushers in a new smartwatch user interface from Huawei. Echoing the new, square case and display, the operating system has undergone a full design revamp, introducing a brand-new user experience with rich colour schemes and a magazine-style design with enlarged fonts. Huawei wants the UI to feel more immersive, and an example of this is how the background colour of Sport Mode now changes with the wearer’s heart rate, so they’ll know at a glance how they’re performing.

Priced from £139.99, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is available now – and if you buy from Currys, you’ll receive an additional watch strap at no extra cost.

Buy now at Currys

View the full range of Huawei wearables on Currys.co.uk