In the 12 years since it was founded by Marisa Hordern, London-born jewellery brand Missoma has amassed a cult following of fashion-forward cool girls and celebrities alike.

With a vast range of demi-fine jewellery, there are few brands whose offering proffers so many styling choices that don’t break the bank: from minimalist staples for an effortless look, to the layering options for dedicated maximalists, Missoma is a failsafe option for Christmas shopping. Plus, gold electroplating not only ensures that the jewellery is eye-catching, it’s also durable.

Whether you’re hunting for a special something for the crystal fanatic or looking to treat the trendsetter in your life, here are 10 gorgeous gift ideas to put on your radar.

The staple necklace that goes with everything

For something that can effortlessly upgrade any ensemble, choose the Roman Arc Coin Necklace. As chic worn alone as it is layered, it’s sure to become a jewellery box favourite.

Lucy Williams Gold Roman Arc Coin Necklace, £139, buy now

The statement maker

Tap into one of the biggest street style trends with this Gold T Bar Chunky Chain Necklace. Striking a careful balance between statement piece and versatile staple, it should go to the top of the list of any fashionista.

Lucy Williams Gold T Bar Chunky Chain Necklace, £295, buy now

The power symbol

Missoma’s Helical jewellery takes inspiration from the power and unity of women, and these gold-plated hoops – featuring two sweeping curves which intersect at the centre – are a great way to show someone just what they mean to you.

Gold Small Infini Hoops, £85, buy now

The perfect party piece

Part of Lucy Williams' 1987 collection, these front-facing hoops fuse Eighties nostalgia with a contemporary edge and will immediately amp up an outfit. Pair with a low chignon to really show them off.

Lucy Williams Gold Entwine Front Facing Hoops, £125, buy now

The vintage-inspired combo

Is there anything more effortlessly cool than mix-and-match jewellery? Pair the Gold Square Signet Ring with the Large Ridge Cross to add a vintage feel to your look.

Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring, £95, buy now; Lucy Williams Gold Large Ridge Cross Necklace, £139, buy now

The Christmas treat

Give someone the surprise of the year with Missoma’s 12 Days to Shine Advent Calendar: a luxurious hamper of 12 stunning gifts, including the stunning Golf Leaf Choker and a pair of Malachite Gold Mini Shield Hinged Hoops.

12 Days to Shine Advent Calendar, £395, buy now

The minimalist favourite

Add a touch of subtle luxury to any laid-back dresser’s collection with the Gold Double Chain Bracelet. Christmas shopping just got easier.

Gold Double Chain Bracelet, £69, buy now

The sparkling hoops

The suitably festive addition to any ear party, Missoma’s Mini Pave Spike Charm Hoops will convert even the most sparkle-averse jewellery lovers. Layer with a host of styles for maximum impact.

Mini Pave Spike Charm Hoops, £75, buy now

The crystal charm

Hunting for a sentimental gift? Missoma's Meaningful Gemstones collection, inspired by its founder’s childhood love of crystals, has plenty to offer. Try the Rainbow Moonstone Gold Lena Charm Necklace – it represents passion, creativity and intuition.

Rainbow Moonstone Gold Lena Charm Necklace, £79, buy now

The trendsetting pair

For bold elegance, go for the Gold Axiom Chain Rule Set. Either co-ordinate the necklace and bracelet or link the two together for a longer style.

Gold Axiom Chain Rule Set, £240, buy now

Discover more great Christmas gift ideas from Missoma here