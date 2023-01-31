Adele wears Stella McCartney gown made from wood pulp in Las Vegas show

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Adele wore a stunning black Stella McCartney gown made from an eco-friendly material, which was created from wood pulp, for her latest Las Vegas residency show.

The “Easy On Me” singer donned the custom dress, embellished with giant rhinestones, during her performance over the weekend.

The floor-length gown featured mid-length sleeves and statement diamond crystals circling her neckline and flowing down the dress to accentuate Adele’s figure.

It was designed using a viscose material called Cady, a semi-synthetic fabric made from regenerated cellulose fibre, which is usually wood pulp.

The fashion house said that the fabric is traceable back to its source “as part of our zero-deforestation commitment”.

According to McCartney, who said she was “so excited” when she was approached by Adele to create a dress for her show, the rhinestones are made from “lead-free glass and encased in metal, with each applied by hand”.

The designer said: “To be part of [Adele’s Las Vegas residency show] is a huge moment, and I really wanted to celebrate. I wanted to celebrate Adele and to celebrate that rocking body that she has.”

McCartney explained that she wanted the dress to highlight Adele’s figure with a simple design that was also Vegas-appropriate.

“I wanted it to have a strong silhouette and complement Adele, I wanted it to be comfortable for her,” she said.

The iconic British designer has long been a campaigner for sustainable fashion and frequently uses eco-friendly materials in her creations. Her brand does not use materials from animals, such as leather or fur, and is committed to “being kinder to Mother Earth”.

In 2021, she criticised the fashion industry for being “unfashionable” when it comes to sustainability and urged world leaders to stop “penalising those doing good”.

Throughout her Las Vegas residency, which began in November and is set to run until March, Adele has worn custom outfits from a number of different designers, including Versace, Loewe, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Paco Rabanne, Proenza Schouler and Harris Reed for Nina Ricci.