Alexa Chung is shutting down her fashion label

Alexa Chung has confirmed that she is shutting down her eponymous fashion label.

The celebrity TV presenter and former model referenced economic pressures caused by the pandemic as instrumental in leading to the brand’s closure.

The label, which clashed feminine and masculine tailoring, took heavy inspiration from the 38-year-old’s influential gamine look.

Writing on Instagram, she said that the decision “wasn’t taken lightly”, and that “the experience of setting up and being at the helm of my own company has been rewarding and frequently joyful, but the last couple of years have been challenging for small independent businesses and ours is no exception”.

The label, which recently collaborated with heritage British brand Barbour, showed twice at London Fashion Week is now “winding down”.

She added: “It was beyond an honour to be able to create my dream wardrobe, and I would like to thank our wonderful customers for the love you sent our way — you have great taste.”

Praising the “passion, faith and creativity” of her team, she said: “I am so proud of the company we became.”

The post was accompanied by a series of photographs of her favourite pieces over the years and the statement that “my enthusiasm for fashion remains undimmed”.

Prior to the launch of her label, the style icon found success through a number of collaborations with brands, including Marks and Spencer and Mulberry, which debuted the hit “Alexa” handbag in 2010.

In July 2021, Chung said that she had been “gagged” by fashion houses at the beginning of her career, as contractual obligations dictated what she could and could not wear.

The author recalled how fashion brands “borrowed” her distinctive sense of style and then “gagged” her, prompting her confidence to “regress”.

“I was a model, then I did TV and then I was told to shut up,” she said

“I became famous from TV, then people started using me as a muse for fashion houses, but the voice section wasn’t required for that, so I actually regressed,” she added.