Kate champions sustainable fashion by rewearing Bafta dress at 2023 ceremony

The Princess of Wales has shown her commitment to environmentally friendly fashion by rewearing a dress on the EE Bafta red carpet.

Kate donned a Grecian-style gown by Alexander McQueen, which she first wore to the Baftas in 2019.

Accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the couple walked the Bafta red carpet for the first time in three years.

The white one-shouldered gown has undergone some minor alterations, with the floral detailing on the shoulder swapped for a sweeping train of material.

Kate further modernised the look with her styling.

She paired the outfit with floral gold earrings and black opera gloves – which is emerging as a key red carpet trend this awards season.

For his outfit, William kept things classic and simple in a double-breasted black velvet tuxedo jacket.

The princess wore the first iteration of the gown in 2019, topping off the look with a pair of diamond earrings that belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales.

William has been the president of Bafta since 2010 and Kate first attended the event with her husband in 2017. She started a tradition for wearing British designers on the Bafta red carpet, choosing a black McQueen gown.

It was an unusual choice for the princess, with a unique boat neckline and interesting pattern – a departure from the block colours she normally wears.

Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis during the 2018 Baftas, and was radiant on the red carpet in a forest green Jenny Packham gown, paired with sparkling emerald jewellery.

The theme of the 2020 Bafta red carpet – the last event the royal couple attended – was ‘recycle, sustainable or vintage’, and Kate wore an old favourite white and gold McQueen gown for the occasion.