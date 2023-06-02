Amanda Holden’s most extravagant fashion from the BGT live shows

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amanda Holden has kicked off the first round of Britain’s Got Talent live shows in eye-catching style.

The TV judge and radio host is known for her colourful and daring fashion choices – and she’s been pulling out all the stops for the semi-finals of the popular talent show.

Holden, 52, wowed in a bright yellow latex ensemble for the first live show.

The outfit – by Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex Design – was made up of a corset top and matching skirt with a long train.

The Plain Paris Cup Bustier Corset retails at £654.17, and the skirt costs £329.17.

For the second night’s look, Holden tapped into the ever-popular trend for ‘nearly naked’ dresses.

The strapless, semi-sheer dress had delicate floral embroidery and a dramatic leg slit.

It was by Vietnamese designer Tran Hung, a brand with a romantic take on eveningwear. Hung’s designs have previously been worn by Bridgerton actor Nicola Coughlan, Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri.

Holden tends to prefer long gowns for her TV appearances, but she’ll occasionally experiment with a mini.

This silver leopard print dress with a halterneck was by celebrity-favourite designer Miss Sohee – known for her dramatic gowns, one of her custom designs was recently worn by actor Halle Bailey at The Little Mermaid premiere in London.

Holden accessorised the look with on-trend platform heels – D’Accori’s Satin Platform Pumps, retailing at £950 from Harrods.

For the most recent live show, Holden chose an experimental white two-piece.

The top was a bespoke moulded bustier with a rippling effect by Cameron Hancock, paired with a strappy white column skirt from Monot – a cult brand known for its ultra-sexy cut-out designs.

Holden gave the look a Grecian vibe, with chunky gold jewellery and a slicked-back topknot.