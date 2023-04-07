Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amy Schumer’s interview about why she turned down the role of Barbie, after being sent a pair of shoes, has resurfaced, following the release of the film’s new trailer.

The comedian addressed why she opted not to star in Sony’s live-action movie during a March 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Her comments also came five years after she announced that she was pulling out of the film due to “scheduling conflicts”.

Speaking to THR, she pointed out some of the specific reasons why she dropped out of the gig. “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” Schumer said.

Schumer told that publication that her initial plan for the film was for her Barbie character to be an inventor. She noted that the studio then asked her if Barbie could be the inventor of high-heels made out of Jello.

From there, Schumer said that it was even clearer their ideas didn’t match, as the studio sent her a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes to celebrate the announcement of her casting.

“The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal,’” the Trainwreck star explained.

As noted on the brand’s website, Manolo Blahnik sells a range of shoes, from heels to boots to pumps. However, they can all be a bit pricy, included a pair of heels that cost $1,195.

Back in 2017, she first issued a statement about how she was “no longer able to commit to Barbie” due to her schedule. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen,” she said.

A spokesperson for Sony also issued a statement about Schumer’s choice, explaining: “We respect and support Amy’s decision. We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and film-makers soon.”

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie in Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig (Copyright: 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

In 2019, it was announced that Margot Robbie would be replacing Schumer, with the I, Tonya actor producing and starring in the live-action movie.

Schumer’s interview with THR about Barbie also resurfaced one day after a new trailer for the Greta Gerwig film was released. The plot follows Barbie, who gets expelled from “Barbie Land” for being a less-than-perfect doll. She sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

Viewers went on to praise the trailer, with many noting that some of the plot was still being kept largely under wraps, and predicting that a major twist in the story is on the cards.

The film also announced the cast, which surprised some fans. More specifically, some of the cast updates that fans were not expecting included Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, and Michael Cera.