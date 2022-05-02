Amy Schumer has sparked both confusion and praise from Met Gala viewers after offering up questionable and candid responses to Vogue livestream host La La Anthony’s red carpet questions.

On Monday, the comedian arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 Met Gala in a black long-sleeved gown, which featured a double-breasted blazer-inspired bodice and tassels.

Schumer completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses, a simple hairdo, and black heels.

While walking the steps of the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, Schumer stopped to speak with Anthony, with the comedian beginning by introducing her guest, climate activist Xiye Bastida.

“She’s a climate activist, and I’m just in the climate,” Schumer said, after initially mispronouncing Bastida’s name.

After Bastida explained that she believes climate activists should be present in “every space,” Schumer added that she “supports that” and that she’s also “here for the drinks”.

Schumer also had a unique response when Anthony asked her what the night’s dress code, “Gilded Glamour,” means to her, with the Trainwreck star replying: “Um, a vibrator.”

“You know what I’m going to say, it’s ridiculous,” Schumer continued, before adding: “Everyone’s always at home [wondering] what is Amy going to wear this year.”

The comedian then revealed that she was wearing Gabriela Hearst, and that being dressed by the designer means “you put your Spanx on right over your C-section scars and you get on that carpet”.

On Twitter, the candid responses have prompted a range of reactions from viewers, with some praising Schumer for the honest answers, while others have questioned her seemingly less-than-excited presence at the gala.

“Amy Schumer has chosen CHAOS and is DISRUPTING this event, we love, we stan,” one person commented, while another said: “Amy Schumer is a mood.”

“If Amy Schumer didn’t want to go to the #MetGala she really didn’t have to go,” another person said, while someone else added: “Amy Schumer must be stopped.”

Others accused the comedian of being “disrespectful,” with one person tweeting: “Does anyone get disrespectful from Amy Schumer? #MetGala.”

“The second-hand embarrassment Amy Schumer is giving me #MetGala,” someone else wrote.

Schumer’s presence at the 2022 Met Gala comes after she previously revealed that attendance at the exclusive event felt like “punishment”.

“It’s people doing an impression of having a conversation … I don’t like the farce,” Schumer told Howard Stern in 2019. “We’re dressed up like a bunch of f**king a**holes.”

At the time, Schumer also joked that she’d told fellow attendee Beyoncé that the Met Gala was her “last”.

You can follow along with our live coverage of this year’s Met Gala here.