A sneak peek at two elaborate costumes in the forthcoming second season ofAnd Just Like That… (AJLT) have intrigued fans of the show on social media.

The Sex and The City (SATC) spinoff is in the midst of filming its second instalment and has already made headlines after Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, showed her followers a US$890 (£805) 3D-printed clutch shaped like a pigeon by JW Anderson.

On Tuesday (11 October), the show’s official Instagram page shared photos of Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Lisa Todd Wexley in AJLT, wearing a dramatic crimson red gown with towering headgear.

The floor-length red chiffon gown was designed by Maison Valentino and was paired with an elaborate hat by milliner Philip Treacy.

Another photo showing a close-up of the hat revealed it was constructed from thick black wire that covered Parker’s face and head, with red feathers dangling around her entire head.

The post was captioned: “Is it me? Am I the drama?”

A second post showed actor Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York in the original SATC series and AJLT, dressed in a Victorian-style gown with a black leather corset beneath, paired with a black top hat with a black veil.

The outfit included a hot pink jacket over the corset, and a blue, pink, green and black striped skirt with a voluminous bustle.

Davis’ dramatic hat was created by milliner Stephen Jones. Her look was finished off with black patent stiletto boots and black gloves.

The account captioned the photos: “Ladies and gentlemen… her.”

Fans reacted with glee over the drama and high fashion of the costumes, with many linking Davis’ costume to the 2022 Met Gala theme “Gilded Glamour”.

This year’s Met Gala asked attendees to turn to the Gilded Age New York from 1970 to 1890 for fashion inspiration.

“What in the gilded age is this?” one person commented, while another predicted: “It’s Lisa Todd Wexley + our dear society queen Charlotte on some sort of Met Gala themed party isn’t it?”

A third added: “These are what should’ve been at the Met Ball, spectacular!”

Last week, Parker gave fans an early sneak peek at the filming of AJLT’s second season and the unorthodox fashion choices the show is known for.

In one photo, she wears a grey zip-up jumpsuit while carrying the realistic pigeon clutch by JW Anderson, with strappy stilettos worn over full-length grey stockings and a mini ankle bag.

According to the Daily Mail, the clutch is now rising in popularity among AJLT fans and is now only available to pre-order online.

However, Parker is not the first celebrity to be seen with the pigeon under her arm. Sam Smith was spotted at Harris Reed’s London Fashion Week show cradling the avian bag in his hands last month.