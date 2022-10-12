Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Bethenny Frankel has expressed her distaste for Kim Kardashian once again as she pleads with the media to stop its coverage of the Skims founder.

The Real Housewives of New York City star recently said the Kardashian-Jenner family were “fake” and setting a bad example for young people. She also shared a negative review of Kardashian’s SKKN by Kim line, describing it as “impractical at best”.

On Tuesday (11 October), Page Six reported that Kardashian had “hired additional security to guard her kids’ private school after Kanye West revealed its name”.

Commenting under the outlet’s Instagram post, Frankel wrote: “Stop feeding the beast.”

Her comment comes days after Kardashian was booed by football fans while attending a Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys game in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter, Frankel said she was unsurprised that the reality TV star wasn’t well-received at the event.

“Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game? It’s America’s pastime,” Frankel wrote in a tweet.

“The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought.”

In a recent episode of her Just B With Bethenny Frankel, the reality TV star called for a “Kardashian intermission”.

“What are we saying to our kids? What is the message, ‘Take it all’? Be as rich as possible; filter as much as possible; be as fake as much as possible,” she said.

“Brag as much as possible; be self-involved and take pictures of yourself that make you look in the best light possible, as much as possible?”

She later doubled down on her comments in a video shared to Instagram, telling followers that she’s “proud” to be giving her opinions on the Kardashian family in such a public way.

Frankel said: “I am proud of giving my opinion about the chokehold and the waterboarding that goes on with our society and The Kardashians that young girls are trying to live up to a false idea.

“I’m proud that I spoke my mind about something that’s hard to speak your mind about.”