Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Bethenny Frankel has revealed that she is proud of herself for “speaking [her] mind” when she slammed Kim Kardashian’s latest skincare line and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, the 51-year-old reality star detailed how she had no regrets about sharing her honest opinions on social media. The post comes after Frankel did a candid review of Kardashian’s Skkn by Kim line and also claimed that the world needed an “intermission” from the Kardashians in a recent episode of her podcast ,Just B With Bethenny Frankel.

At the start of her Instagram clip, she noted how she felt “alone” when sharing her opinion as her peers encouraged her not to “mess with” the famous family.

“I’m proud of myself for speaking my mind when it’s not that easy to do so, when it can be scary and you’re alone,” she explained. “When everyone around you tells you not to say anything; ‘You don’t want to mess with these people, don’t screw around, you have too much to lose.’”

She concluded the clip by expressing that she wants to be someone who is “straightforward” and that she’s “not afraid” of speaking up.

“You know what? I don’t want to be a follower, I want to be me, who has an opinion and is honest and is straightforward,” The Real Housewives of New York City star continued. “And cancel me if that’s not going to work. But I’m not going to be afraid.”

In the caption, Frankel emphasised that she was “not a follower,” before including multiple hashtags about the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including: #kardashiancleanse#kardashianintervention.

Fans in the comments of the Instagram post praised Frankel for her message and for expressing her candid thoughts on social media.

“You are such an incredible role model!!,” one wrote.

“I have always been a huge fan of you and now even more! 1000% to all this!!!!,” another added.

A third person wrote: “Glad you did!! We definitely need to redirect our culture.”

In her review video posted on TikTok earlier this month, Frankel tried two products from Skkn by Kim, as she claimed the the line was “impractical at best” and “somewhat overpriced”.

More specifically, she took issue with one of the brand’s exfoliators and noted that the size of it was too large to travel anywhere with.

“You have to be a billionaire to use this product, because if you don’t have a private plane, how are you travelling with this? It’s just not practical,” she said.

During an episode of her podcast released last week, Frankel also slammed the Kardashian-Jenners for being “fake” and claimed they were setting a bad example for the younger generation.

“What are we saying to our kids? What is the message, ‘Take it all’? Be as rich as possible; filter as much as possible; be as fake as much as possible,” she said. “Brag as much as possible; be self-involved and take pictures of yourself that make you look in the best light possible, as much as possible?”