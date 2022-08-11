Bethenny Frankel says Kim Kardashian’s SKKN skincare line is ‘impractical at best’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has called Kim Kardashian’s SKKN skincare line “impractical at best” and “somewhat overpriced”.

Frankel took to her TikTok page earlier this week to review two products from Kardashian’s new nine-product line.

In the video, which has been viewed over 1.3m times, the 51-year-old sampled SKKN’s eye cream (£61) and exfoliator (£45).

Frankel called the eye cream “bulbous”, adding “I don’t understand it, because it doesn’t stack,” in reference to its egg-like shape.

She continued: “I don’t have a circular house or medicine cabinet. It doesn’t even have a flat bottom, so it’s effectively like an egg.”

As for the exfoliator, Frankel took issue with the size of it, questioning how customers “were going to travel” with it.

“You have to be a billionaire to use this product, because if you don’t have a private plane, how are you traveling with this? It’s just not practical,” she said.

At the end of the two-minute clip, Frankel concluded her review by stating: “Is it worth the money they’re charging? Unlikely.”

The video, which was captioned with “and the most impractical packaging award goes to …”, has received nearly 2,000 comments from TikTok users.

One person wrote: “You just saved me money...I travel way too much..”

While another added: “Mama you are doing the lord’s work bless your soul.”

A third person said: “You’re one of the only ones I trust for reviews now. Thank you.”

Kardashian released her SKKN line in June, adding another notch to her empire belt, which already includes shapewear brand SKIMS.

The Independent has contacted SKKN representatives for comment.