Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bethenny Frankel says Kim Kardashian’s SKKN skincare line is ‘impractical at best’

The Real Housewives of New York star called products ‘bulbous’ and ‘somewhat overpriced’

Laura Hampson
Thursday 11 August 2022 07:10
Comments
Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson reveals he wants to have children

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has called Kim Kardashian’s SKKN skincare line “impractical at best” and “somewhat overpriced”.

Frankel took to her TikTok page earlier this week to review two products from Kardashian’s new nine-product line.

In the video, which has been viewed over 1.3m times, the 51-year-old sampled SKKN’s eye cream (£61) and exfoliator (£45).

Frankel called the eye cream “bulbous”, adding “I don’t understand it, because it doesn’t stack,” in reference to its egg-like shape.

She continued: “I don’t have a circular house or medicine cabinet. It doesn’t even have a flat bottom, so it’s effectively like an egg.”

Recommended

As for the exfoliator, Frankel took issue with the size of it, questioning how customers “were going to travel” with it.

“You have to be a billionaire to use this product, because if you don’t have a private plane, how are you traveling with this? It’s just not practical,” she said.

At the end of the two-minute clip, Frankel concluded her review by stating: “Is it worth the money they’re charging? Unlikely.”

The video, which was captioned with “and the most impractical packaging award goes to …”, has received nearly 2,000 comments from TikTok users.

Recommended

One person wrote: “You just saved me money...I travel way too much..”

While another added: “Mama you are doing the lord’s work bless your soul.”

A third person said: “You’re one of the only ones I trust for reviews now. Thank you.”

Kardashian released her SKKN line in June, adding another notch to her empire belt, which already includes shapewear brand SKIMS.

The Independent has contacted SKKN representatives for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in