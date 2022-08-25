Kim Kardashian defeats Hillary Clinton in a game of legal trivia

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hillary Clinton has revealed that Kim Kardashian defeated her in a game of legal trivia during an episode of the former First Lady’s and her daughter Chelsea Clinton’s upcoming documentary series Gutsy.

In an episode preview of the Apple TV + show shared byPeople, Clinton and Kardashian could be seen with a buzzer in each of their hands, as Chelsea quizzed the duo on their legal knowledge.

After answering multiple questions about deadly force and when it is permissible to use, the reality star won the game with a total of 11 points, while the law apprentice only scored four points.

Talking about her feelings after she lost the contest, the 74-year-old former first lady, secretary of state, US senator and presidential candidate told People: “Oh it was heartbreaking, oh my god.”

Chelsea then chimed in and noted that her mother’s strategies during the game needed some work as she didn’t hit the buzzer fast enough.

“I think she just needs to work on her reaction time,” Chelsea said. “Sometimes, I could see my mom knew what the answer was, but she wouldn’t hit the buzzer in time.”

However, Clinton acknowledged that she was fascinated by Kardashian since she got many answers right.

“I was really intrigued by how well she did,” she said. “I wanted to put the spotlight on her, not that she needs it, but she worked really hard to get that.”

When asked if she let the Skims founder win, the former lawyer quickly replied: “No! I’m not saying that. It’s more the reaction time.”

According to People, Kardashian’s appearance on Gutsy, which interviews pioneering women about what it takes to be a “gutsy woman”, also featured her discussing the baby bar, a test that legal students take after their first year of law school, and how she passed it on her third try in December 2021.

“My kids were there every time I opened my results, and so they’d see me cry. And the last time, they saw me cry the best tears of happiness that I did it,” she said.

Clinton also applauded Kardashian during the People interview, saying: “She worked so hard [on the bar] and persevered.”

“We didn’t interview her about fashion ... her many lines of commerce ... her personal life,” the former US secretary of state continued. “We interviewed about what she was doing to help get people who were unjustly or unfairly incarcerated have a second chance.”

Chelsea agreed with her mother’s sentiments, as she said that Kardashian was candid about being “a celebrity” and the contrasting ways that she can make a difference because of it.

“She’s very self-aware that her celebrity can make a difference positively, and where it may make a negative difference,” the global health advocate explained.

“She never wants to make a negative difference, so being judicious and thoughtful about when and where and how she engages was really impressive to us. I want, even beyond this series, to do whatever I can to help her in that work.”