Angelina Jolie wears opinion-dividing ‘chin cuff’ on the red carpet – would you try the celebrity face bling trend?

Angelina Jolie chose an unusual accessory to complement her strapless Balmain gown at the premiere of her latest Marvel film, Eternals

Posing on the red carpet in Los Angeles with children Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh, the mum of six wore a gold lip and chin cuff from Austin-based jeweller Nina Berenato.

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

‘I can’t believe it!!!’ the designer posted on Instagram ‘We got to create one of my custom lip cuffs for Angelina Jolie to wear for the premiere of Eternals and I am losing it seeing this full look come together tonight… Angelina looks incredible!’

The $50 (around £36) ChloeXHalle Chin Cuff was named by Berenato – whose designs have previously been worn by Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and Lizzo – after singing duo Chloe and Halle Bailey, who worn a bespoke version last year.

Nina Berenato ChloexHalle Chin Cuff (Nina Berenato/PA)

On social media, some fans praised Jolie for her unique facial accessory, while others weren’t quite so convinced.

Whatever you think of her look, the 46-year-old isn’t the only celebrity loving the face jewellery trend right now.

At last month’s Met Gala face bling was a major trend. Singer Grimes – aka Claire Boucher – led the pack with two rows of chunky pearls placed above her eyebrows and a silver metallic face mask.

TODO: define component type factbox

Model and artist Ella Emhoff and actor Storm Reid both embellished their eye make-up with dainty pearl and crystal gems, while poet Amanda Gorman complemented her royal blue diamante-covered gown with a smattering of silver sparkles.

TODO: define component type factbox

If you’re not quite ready for an Angelina-inspired lip cuff, stick-on face jewels are an easy and affordable way to try the trend, and with festive season not far off now’s the perfect time to give it a go.

We love the Gold Round Festival Face Jewels, £5.50 from Etsy, perfect for complementing a metallic eye make-up look. If you tend to wear silver jewellery more, try the pretty Iridescent Waterfall Face Jewel Set, £6.50 from NotOnTheHighStreet.