Anne Hathaway shocks fans in a white shirt dress from Gap: ‘The people’s princess’

Anne Hathaway – who has cemented herself as a luxury fashion icon – recently stepped out in a custom look from an affordable American brand, much to the excitement of fans.

On May 20, the Idea of You star attended an event for Bulgari in Rome, Italy, wearing a white button-up shirt dress with a built-in corset, custom made by Gap Inc’s newest creative director, Zac Posen. According to a press release, the dress was designed from the same cotton material as Gap’s signature white shirt.

Referencing the American label’s classic cotton button-down, the dress featured a wide collar which Hathaway had draped off one of her shoulders. The ensemble was only buttoned twice in the midsection, revealing a matching sheer corset also designed by Posen. Hathaway opted to wear a pair of pleated shorts under the shirt dress for a thigh-high slit effect, and styled the look with white pointed-toe heels.

For accessories, Hathaway wore a diamond Bulgari necklace with a blue sapphire center stone, a silver snake wrap bracelet, coordinating earrings, and a diamond and sapphire ring.

In a post shared to Instagram, her stylist Erin Walsh explained that the dress was inspired by the wardrobe in Audrey Hepburn’s 1953 film, Roman Holiday. “An unforgettable night in Roma with @annehathaway for the @bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry show,” Walsh wrote in the caption. “We wanted to capture a modern take on Roman Holiday. Don’t you guys love how fresh and fabulous and glowing Annie looks???? Thank you Zac for a fabulous new era at Gap. And those jewels tho.”

While Hathaway’s dress was custom made by Posen, Gap shared in the press release that the brand “will be offering a version on Gap.com” in the near future, per Fashionista.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans were elated that Hathaway decided to wear an item from the affordable retailer, rather than a high-fashion look.

( Getty Images for Bulgari )

“The people’s princess [for real],” said one user, while another wrote: “I’m really excited about Gap by Zac Posen.”

“I like it and can definitely see it being worked into a version for retail,” a third person wrote. “And Zac doing summer/fall version at Gap price point would be perfect…”

In February, Posen was announced as Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Gap Inc – which also owns Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta. “I’m thrilled to welcome Zac Posen, one of America’s most celebrated designers, at the onset of an exciting new chapter for Gap Inc,” said CEO Richard Dickson in a statement. “His technical expertise and cultural clarity have consistently evolved American fashion, making him a great fit for the company as we ignite a new culture of creativity across the portfolio and reinvigorate our storied brands.”

The New York-born designer’s new role will see him in charge of design, merchandising, and marketing at the brand. Posen will also work directly with the president and CEO of Old Navy, Haio Barbeito.

“Gap Inc and its brands have shaped American fashion and pop culture for decades and there’s so much potential at Old Navy,” Posen said. “I’m eager to join Gap Inc now as brand reinvigoration kicks up across the portfolio, rooted in great product, experiences, and a new culture of creativity.”

For the 2024 Met Gala, he created a custom Gap design for The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Leveraging Gap’s classic 1969 denim, Posen crafted a gown made entirely out of the fabric. The dress also featured red lining to embody the Golden Gate Bridge in Gap’s hometown of San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Posen dressed himself in a cream Banana Republic made-to-measure suit and pants, with a similar look available to purchase on the Banana Republic site.