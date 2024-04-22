Fans swoon over Anne Hathaway’s new cover shoot for V Magazine

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anne Hathaway is stepping into her editorial era, and her fans can’t get enough.

From a masculine embodiment in Dolce & Gabbana Alta Mode to a ripped gothic ensemble by Maison Margiela, the One Day actor was pictured out of her usual style for V Magazine’s May V148 cover shoot. Ahead of the release of her new film, The Idea of You - in which she starred and produced - Hathaway stepped in front of the camera again, only this time she was photographed with a faux pixie cut and a naked face.

Much like her character in the upcoming movie, the mother of two has been taking control of her life by proving wrong those who doubted she would ever play a sexual character. Her role as Solène, a 40-year-old mom who embarks on a whirlwind love affair with 24-year-old boy band singer Hayes Campbell, is one Hathaway had been told she’d never get early on as an actor. Of course, now those opinions are void.

For the May cover, Hathaway and the V Magazine team decided to emulate how her character embraces her sexuality by dressing her under an achromatic vision in structured suiting. In a Schiaparelli button-down with a pencil punctured through the collar, baggy high-waisted trousers, and a big buckle belt, the Devil Wears Prada lead was able to highlight her adoration for menswear, embellishing the look with a slicked-back short haircut.

“I mentioned [to Stephen Gan] how much I love menswear and how I am drawn to the visual language of masculine/feminine,” she explained in the 22 April cover story. “And the shoot sort of grew out from there.”

In other stills from the shoot, shaggy bangs decorated Hathaway’s forehead. She was seen lounging sideways on a couch in full Christian Dior suiting, sitting in a tub in webbed Margiela Artisanal, and draped in furry Valentino with feathered hair.

The four looks left viewers in awe of the on-screen artist. Although Hathaway has established herself as a fashion icon long before the shoot, her fans were particularly enamoured by her profound confidence in this layout.

“Why did she eat this up so hard?” asked one woman on X, formerly Twitter.

“Please I can only take so much of her at a time I need to recover!! Gorgeous! Handsome? Yes,” a second fan wrote on Instagram.

Another agreed: “Well, not me having even more of a crush now.”

“She is the moment,” a fan simply said.

One person remarked: “Annie-hilated me with the Margiela look.”

Hathaway was also a huge fan of the John Galliano ensemble, along with the entirety of his dark doll show in January for the Artisanal collection.

“I thought it was extraordinary. I got really into the leather work, the way it created a porcelain effect, the craft of it,” she gushed in the interview. “The production value of the show, the way they combined dancers and models, the movement, it was so beautiful - the broken umbrella!”

Hathaway’s new film will be released on 2 May, available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.