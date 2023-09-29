Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anne Hathaway arrived at the inaugural Albie Awards in an iconic look: A Versace gown that was first worn by Claudia Schiffer at this year’s Milan Fashion Week.

On 28 September, the actor, 40, was one of many stars that attended the awards ceremony, which is hosted by Amal and George Clooney’s organisation, The Clooney Foundation For Justice, and is “a homage to those whose fearless devotion to human rights deserves admiration and support”.

For the occasion, Hathaway wore the floor-length dress, which features a green and metallic checkerboard design print. The look also featured a green lace neckline and thin spaghetti straps.

For accessories, she opted for a silver pendant necklace, bracelets, and earrings, paired with matching silver heels, while she chose to wear her hair in a half-up half-down style.

Earlier this month, the dress by Donatella Versace first debuted at Milan Fashion Week, when Schiffer walked the runway in the outfit. Similar to the Princess Diaries star, the German supermodel wore the dress with a pair of silver heels.

In an Instagram post shared by Vogue and Versace, the two brands celebrated the launch of the dress, as well as Schiffer’s appearance on the runway.

“Today during #MilanFashionWeek, @donatella_versace debuted her spring 2024 collection to a star-studded audience. One of the most special guests? Legendary supermodel @claudiaschiffer, who closed the show wearing a dazzling green gown,” Vogue wrote in the caption of the post, which included a video of Schiffer during the event.

This isn’t Schiffer’s first time working with Versace. Back in 2017, she walked the runway for the brand’s spring show at Milan Fashion Week with fellow modelling legends Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, and Helena Christensen. For the occasion, the group of models all wore matching sheer, gold dresses.

Meanwhile, Hathaway has continued to work with the luxury fashion brand, as she revealed in April that she is the face of Versace’s Icons collection campaign. Along with sharing snaps of herself for the brand on Instagram, she also explained how she first heard about the campaign idea from the fashion designer.

(Getty Images)

“When the brilliant and talented @donatella_versace approached me for this campaign, she shared her vision of a timeless collection with the trademark @versace edge,” the actor wrote on Instagram in April. “She said she wanted to focus on pieces designed to be a cherished part of one’s wardrobe, enjoyed outside the trend cycle, worn again and again throughout your life.”

As part of the campaign, Hathaway and Donatella Versace also hosted the Versace Icons Dinner in New York City earlier this week. According to an Instagram post shared by the luxury fashion house, the dinner was a celebration of icons who are “rising up from all corners of the globe and representing a broad spectrum of cultures, industries, identities and ethnicities”.

“Icons are artists, entrepreneurs, actors, human rights advocates, musicians, creatives and ambassadors of social change,” the brand wrote. “Icons are storytellers, driven by passion, purpose and a desire to connect and share. Icons emerge from the most unexpected of circumstances. Their success lies in their ability to transform the everyday into the extraordinary, to use their voices and platforms confidently and for good.”

The evening also consisted of a star-studded guest list, which included Ariana DeBose, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen, and Rachel Brosnahan.