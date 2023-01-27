Apple Martin opens up about attending first fashion show and her ‘classic ‘90s’ style

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple Martin has opened up about making her official Paris Fashion Week debut and her sense of style.

The 18-year-old, who is the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, spoke about her fashion sense during a recent interview with Vogue. Her comments come after she went viral on social media, following her attendance at the Chanel haute couture spring/summer 2023 show in Paris on Tuesday.

Speaking to the publication, she detailed the types of clothes she feels the most comfortable in, and how they tie into the look that she’s going for.

“I can’t say that I am super trendy,” she said. “I love sweaters and oversized cardigans, loafers, and a good pair of comfy Levis. The most important thing for me is feeling like my genuine self when wearing an outfit; I’m aiming for a mix of classic ‘90s and cool grandpa.”

Apple also spoke about how much she loved the ensemble she wore for Chanel’s fashion show. For the occasion, which saw her sitting in the front row of the audience, she wore a black-and-white tweed skirt-and-jacket set by the luxury fashion house. She paired the outfit with a black quilted Chanel crossbody bag and loafers.

“I wanted my look to encapsulate Chanel’s timelessness, while adding edge with a strong eye look,” she said. “My favourite part of the look was the combination of the loafers and the minidress. It’s something that felt very true to my own style.”

Following the fashion show, people on Twitter praised Apple’s outfit, with fashion journalist Derek Blasberg pointing out that the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld previously said that she’d be a “Chanel girl”.

“Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was four years old and declared that one day she’d be a Chanel girl,” he tweeted. “It happened today!”

While sitting in a coveted front-row seat at the show, Apple also posed alongside Lucy Boynton, Sadie Sink, and singer Angèle.

(Getty Images)

During her interview with Vogue, she expressed her gratitude for Chanel and applauded the event.

“The Chanel Couture show was my first fashion experience, and I am so incredibly grateful to Chanel and their incredible team for having me,” she said. “It was so exciting to see the art in the designs, and the theme of the line emerge throughout the show.”

She also shared her favourite outfits on the runway, which included “the dropped-waist short tweed looks, and the white floor-length dresses”.

Apple’s fashion debut comes after Paltrow celebrated her daughter’s 18th birthday in an Instagram tribute last year. In the caption, the Goop founder noted that she “could not be more proud of the woman” that her child was becoming.

“Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put into words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way,” she wrote. “I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me.”