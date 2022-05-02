Ashley Tisdale has joked about what she would wear if she were “ever” invited to the Met Gala.

On 2 May, ahead of the return of the 2022 Met Gala to its pre-pandemic date of the first Monday in May, the 36-year-old High School Musical star tweeted about her lack of invite to the exclusive fashion event, and joked about what she would wear if she were to receive an invite.

“If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks…” the actor said, before sharing four photos of her past red carpet looks.

In one iconic throwback photo, Tisdale could be seen wearing a gold skirt, which she paired over light-wash jeans. She completed the red carpet look with gold ballet flats, a white Bebe T-shirt, multiple chunky turquoise necklaces, and a piano-inspired clutch.

In another photo, the childhood star wore a gold army print skirt, a pink jacket and a pink fur stole, a look that she accesorised with boots in complementing colours and a pink purse.

Tisdale also included a red carpet photo of herself posing in baby blue Uggs, striped blue socks, a jean mini skirt, and a blue T-shirt, as well as a picture of herself standing on the red carpet of a different event in jeans, a pink long-sleeved shirt, worn with a white tank top over it, and a pink feather boa wrapped around her neck. She completed the look with what appeared to be a pink sleep mask.

On Twitter, Tisdale’s tweet has since been liked more than 172,000 times, with fans amused by the Disney Channel star’s Y2K fashion, and positive attitude about the lack of Met Gala invite.

“‘2000s Ashley Tisdale red carpet fashion’ should be the theme next year,” one person joked, while another said: “Every look is iconic please get her to the Met Gala.”

“The Ugg combination is GOLD,” someone else added.

Others revealed that they “unironically” loved the throwback looks shared by Tisdale, with someone else writing: “Unironically love this.”

“Girl you are literally a Met Gala theme of your own,” another person wrote, while one fan said they hoped Tisdale’s invitation had gotten lost in the mail.

As for the actual theme, this year’s Met Gala theme follows part-two of the Costume Institute’s exhibit, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” while the dress code was listed as “Gilded Glamour”.

While Tisdale appears not to have been on Anna Wintour’s invite list this year, to the dismay of her fans, you can follow along with our live coverage of all the guests that have arrived so far here.