Aubrey Plaza stunned at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday when she walked the red carpet wearing a skin-baring ensemble.

The White Lotus star arrived at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California, on 26 February wearing a daring Michael Kors gown. The sleeveless bronze sequin dress featured a criss-cross neckline and a cut-out bodice that showed off Plaza’s toned midriff.

The Parks and Recreation alum also paired the look with metallic Jimmy Choo sandal heels.

Notably, Plaza’s gown received some mixed reactions from people on Instagram who expressed their concern over the garment’s criss-crossed straps and suggested they were causing Plaza discomfort.

Under an Instagram post from fashion blogger Check the Tag, who shared pictures of Plaza’s red carpet look, one user commented: “The straps could be better adjusted, but I love the color, and hair and makeup look amazing.”

“It looks like she is wearing it backwards,” said another critic on Instagram.

“The straps look too tight that’s all,” someone else commented, while one user wrote: “The colour and shimmer is gorgeous but the very large cutout design looks awkward, unflattering and a bit try-hard.”

Perhaps fans thought the criss-cross straps caused Plaza discomfort after she appeared somewhat annoyed onstage at the SAG Awards. When the 38-year-old actor and her White Lotus castmates took the stage to accept the award for Best Drama Series Ensemble, Plaza could be seen looking around before mouthing something with a seemingly irritated look on her face.

A video of the moment then circulated on social media, as Twitter users speculated what she was saying. Some guessed that Plaza had mouthed “Jesus Christ,” while another interpreted it as “S***’s f***ed”.

Others noticed that Plaza had adjusted the strap of her dress, prompting several people to wonder if she was suffering from a possible wardrobe malfunction.

Plaza’s stylist Jessica Paster has now put those wardrobe malfunction claims to bed. In the comments section of Check the Tag, Paster defended the midriff-baring look and revealed that she had several fittings with the White Lotus star before Sunday’s awards ceremony.

“Did seven fittings…for real,” she replied to one critic. “I wanted underboob,” she added with a heart eye emoji.

Plaza also turned heads during the 2023 SAG Awards when she appeared onstage with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. While presenting the award for Best Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, the two actresses joked about their deadpan similarities.

“I don’t know why they paired us up together,” Plaza said, with Ortega adding: “Yeah, I know, we have nothing in common.”

“We should find the people who did this,” Plaza continued, as the crowd laughed.

Ortega then agreed, with the actress adding: “And curse their families and watch as …”

The duo then spoke in tandem: “... And watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.”