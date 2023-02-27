The best and boldest looks at the 2023 SAG Awards
Paul Mescal, Haley Lu Richardson and Amanda Seyfried were among the stars to walk the red carpet in LA
At the 2023 SAG Awards, some of the biggest names in Hollywood walked the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
The star-studded guestlist included Zendaya, Paul Mescal, Antonia Gentry, the star of Ginny & Georgia, and The White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson, who are both serving as ambassadors for the night.
Zendaya wowed with her pale pink strapless satin Valentino gown with a corseted bodice. The dress, which featured was adorned with satin roses in the same shade of pink. Her boyfriend, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, was clearly a fan.
The red carpet also saw a reunion between Parent Trap co-stars Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter, with the latter in a black lace off-the-shoulder gown with a plunging V neckline, and Hendrix looking sharp in a black tuxedo and bow tie.
Here are the best and boldest looks from this year’s SAG Awards, from Sheryl Lee Ralph and Meghann Fahy to Jamie Lee Curtis and Zendaya.
Zendaya
The Euphoria star arrived on the red carpet in a pale pink strapless satin gown adorned with satin roses in the same shade of pink.
Paul Mescal
The Oscar-nominated Aftersun star wore a Simone Rocha navy shirt and black suit with silver detail, paired with black Paul Smith boots and Cartier watch and jewelery.
Meghann Fahy
The White Lotus star chose a white gown with a cut-out detail for this year’s SAG Awards red carpet. Meghann Fahy paired the gown with diamond statement earrings.
Michelle Yeoh
The Everything Everywhere All At Once star wore a black gown adorned with a yellow crinkle-adorned front panel. She paired the gown with statement earrings.
Amanda Seyfried
The Mean Girls star chose a lime green mini dress with a long train for the SAG Awards red carpet. She completed the look with black heels and a half-up hairstyle.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain also chose pink for this year’s red carpet, with the actress posing in a bright magenta off-the-shoulder gown ahead of the SAG Awards. She paired the look with a statement cocktail ring.
Eddie Redmayne
The Fantastic Beasts star chose a white structured top for the red carpet, which he paired with black suit pants.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis opted for a bright yellow long-sleeved gown for the SAG Awards, with the actress completing the red carpet look with bracelets and a gold clutch.
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams posed in a black gown with a statement bow-tie neckline for the SAG Awards. She completed the look with a red lip and a pearl necklace.
Ashley Park
Ashley Park chose a white gown embellished with crystal detailing and a matching cape for the awards ceremony.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived on the red carpet in a glittering gold dress with statement sleeves. She paired the gown with a half-up hairstyle.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne chose a black pantsuit with a black caped jacket with floral detailing for this year’s SAG Awards. The model paired the look with black stilettos, red lips and a diamond necklace.
Haley Lu Richardson
Richardson chose a pearl-embellished black gown for this year’s SAG Awards. The actress paired the gown with a matching purse, a pinned-back hairdo, and red lips.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis posed on the red carpet in a red long-sleeved gown with a deep statement v-neck.
Antonia Gentry
Gentry paired a pale purple strapless gown with cut-out details with a sleek updo and a diamond necklace.
Leo Woodall
Leo Woodall chose a simple patterned brown suit worn over a white undershirt for this year’s awards. The White Lotus star completed the look with burgundy shoes.
Patricia Arquette
Patricia Arquette arrived on the red carpet in a pale green silk gown with long sleeves for this year’s awards.
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri posed on the red carpet ahead of this year’s SAG Awards in a brown and blue checkered gown.
Stephanie Hsu
Stephanie Hsu chose a pink patterned gown with a full-length train for this year’s awards show.
Olivia Williams
Olivia Williams also chose red for this year’s awards, with the actress wearing a red pleated halter neck gown.
Danielle Deadwyler
Danielle Deadwyler wore a white sequin gown with scalloped orange detailing.
Elaine Hendrix
Elaine Hendrix wore sleek tuxedo look on the red carpet, with the actress pairing the look with a bright red lip.
Lisa Ann Walter
Lisa Ann Walter, who walked the red carpet with Hendrix, chose an off-the-shoulder gown black gown for this year’s awards. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and a clutch that belonged to her late mother.
Adam DiMarco
Adam DiMarco chose a classic black tuxedo for this year’s awards, with The White Lotus star pairing the look with a black bowtie and a statement ring.
Hong Chau
Hong Chau chose a pale pink mini dress with a sequined skirt for the 2023 SAG Awards.
Sarah Goldberg
Sarah Goldberg arrived on the red carpet in a bright pink floor-length gown with ruffle detailing.
Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton posed on the red carpet in a pale purple and black structured gown for this year’s SAG Awards.
Dai Time
Singer Dai Time arrived on the red carpet ahead of this year’s awards ceremony in a pale blue bustier gown with a tulle skirt.
Damian Young
Damian Young chose pale pink pants and a green crushed velvet suit jacket for the SAG Awards. He paired the look with a floral silk neck scarf and blue loafers.
Rynia Kando
The social media personality opted for a black sheath dress with a white panel detail for this year’s awards show.
