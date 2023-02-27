The best and boldest looks at the 2023 SAG Awards

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At the 2023 SAG Awards, some of the biggest names in Hollywood walked the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The star-studded guestlist included Zendaya, Paul Mescal, Antonia Gentry, the star of Ginny & Georgia, and The White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson, who are both serving as ambassadors for the night.

Zendaya wowed with her pale pink strapless satin Valentino gown with a corseted bodice. The dress, which featured was adorned with satin roses in the same shade of pink. Her boyfriend, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, was clearly a fan.

The red carpet also saw a reunion between Parent Trap co-stars Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter, with the latter in a black lace off-the-shoulder gown with a plunging V neckline, and Hendrix looking sharp in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

Here are the best and boldest looks from this year’s SAG Awards, from Sheryl Lee Ralph and Meghann Fahy to Jamie Lee Curtis and Zendaya.

Zendaya

The Euphoria star arrived on the red carpet in a pale pink strapless satin gown adorned with satin roses in the same shade of pink.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Paul Mescal

(Getty Images)

The Oscar-nominated Aftersun star wore a Simone Rocha navy shirt and black suit with silver detail, paired with black Paul Smith boots and Cartier watch and jewelery.

Meghann Fahy

(AFP via Getty Images)

The White Lotus star chose a white gown with a cut-out detail for this year’s SAG Awards red carpet. Meghann Fahy paired the gown with diamond statement earrings.

Michelle Yeoh

(Getty Images)

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star wore a black gown adorned with a yellow crinkle-adorned front panel. She paired the gown with statement earrings.

Amanda Seyfried

(Getty Images)

The Mean Girls star chose a lime green mini dress with a long train for the SAG Awards red carpet. She completed the look with black heels and a half-up hairstyle.

Jessica Chastain

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain also chose pink for this year’s red carpet, with the actress posing in a bright magenta off-the-shoulder gown ahead of the SAG Awards. She paired the look with a statement cocktail ring.

Eddie Redmayne

(Getty Images)

The Fantastic Beasts star chose a white structured top for the red carpet, which he paired with black suit pants.

Viola Davis

(Getty Images)

Viola Davis opted for a bright yellow long-sleeved gown for the SAG Awards, with the actress completing the red carpet look with bracelets and a gold clutch.

Michelle Williams

(Getty Images)

Michelle Williams posed in a black gown with a statement bow-tie neckline for the SAG Awards. She completed the look with a red lip and a pearl necklace.

Ashley Park

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ashley Park chose a white gown embellished with crystal detailing and a matching cape for the awards ceremony.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived on the red carpet in a glittering gold dress with statement sleeves. She paired the gown with a half-up hairstyle.

Cara Delevingne

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne chose a black pantsuit with a black caped jacket with floral detailing for this year’s SAG Awards. The model paired the look with black stilettos, red lips and a diamond necklace.

Haley Lu Richardson

(AFP via Getty Images)

Richardson chose a pearl-embellished black gown for this year’s SAG Awards. The actress paired the gown with a matching purse, a pinned-back hairdo, and red lips.

Jamie Lee Curtis

(Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis posed on the red carpet in a red long-sleeved gown with a deep statement v-neck.

Antonia Gentry

(Getty Images)

Gentry paired a pale purple strapless gown with cut-out details with a sleek updo and a diamond necklace.

Leo Woodall

(Getty Images)

Leo Woodall chose a simple patterned brown suit worn over a white undershirt for this year’s awards. The White Lotus star completed the look with burgundy shoes.

Patricia Arquette

(Getty Images)

Patricia Arquette arrived on the red carpet in a pale green silk gown with long sleeves for this year’s awards.

Ayo Edebiri

(Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri posed on the red carpet ahead of this year’s SAG Awards in a brown and blue checkered gown.

Stephanie Hsu

(Getty Images)

Stephanie Hsu chose a pink patterned gown with a full-length train for this year’s awards show.

Olivia Williams

(Getty Images)

Olivia Williams also chose red for this year’s awards, with the actress wearing a red pleated halter neck gown.

Danielle Deadwyler

(Getty Images)

Danielle Deadwyler wore a white sequin gown with scalloped orange detailing.

Elaine Hendrix

(Getty Images)

Elaine Hendrix wore sleek tuxedo look on the red carpet, with the actress pairing the look with a bright red lip.

Lisa Ann Walter

(Getty Images)

Lisa Ann Walter, who walked the red carpet with Hendrix, chose an off-the-shoulder gown black gown for this year’s awards. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and a clutch that belonged to her late mother.

Adam DiMarco

(Getty Images)

Adam DiMarco chose a classic black tuxedo for this year’s awards, with The White Lotus star pairing the look with a black bowtie and a statement ring.

Hong Chau

(Getty Images)

Hong Chau chose a pale pink mini dress with a sequined skirt for the 2023 SAG Awards.

Sarah Goldberg

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sarah Goldberg arrived on the red carpet in a bright pink floor-length gown with ruffle detailing.

Kathryn Newton

(AFP via Getty Images)

Kathryn Newton posed on the red carpet in a pale purple and black structured gown for this year’s SAG Awards.

Dai Time

(AFP via Getty Images)

Singer Dai Time arrived on the red carpet ahead of this year’s awards ceremony in a pale blue bustier gown with a tulle skirt.

Damian Young

(Getty Images)

Damian Young chose pale pink pants and a green crushed velvet suit jacket for the SAG Awards. He paired the look with a floral silk neck scarf and blue loafers.

Rynia Kando

(Getty Images)

The social media personality opted for a black sheath dress with a white panel detail for this year’s awards show.