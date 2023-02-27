Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are loving Parent Trap stars Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter’s reunion on the red carpet at this year’s SAG Awards.

The pair notably starred in the 1968 remake of The Parent Trap, which featured a young Lindsay Lohan as the leads, twins Annie and Hallie. In the film, Walter played Chessy, Hallie’s nanny, while Hendrix played the twins’ nemesis and soon-to-be stepmother Meredith Blake.

During the awards ceremony on Sunday, Walter attended the event with her former co-star by her side. For the occasion, the Abbott Elementary star wore a black lace off-the shoulder gown with a deep v-neckline. She paired the outfit with a silver necklace, earrings and red lipstick.

Meanwhile, her pal posed next to her in a black tuxedo and bowtie. Hendrix completed the look with a pair of black heels and a silver purse.

On social media, fans expressed their excitement over the actors’ reunion and their close friendship over the years.

“Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter still being best friends all these years after The Parent Trap truly is the most wonderful thing ever,” one person wrote.

“OH MY GOD!!!! LOOK AT THESE BABES,” another added, while a third wrote: “NO ONE F***ING TOUCH ME THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT MOMENT IN MY ADULT LIFE.”

Other people expressed their hope for another Parent Trap film with the two stars.

(Getty Images)

“Desperately need a Parent Trap sequel with Chessy & Meredith as a couple,” one wrote, while another said: “LOOK AT THEM!!!!...my Parent Trap loving self is dying right now.”

Over the years, the two women have posted about their bond on social media. In August 2022, Walter celebrated Hendrix’s birthday on Instagram with a sweet tribute.

“Happy Birthday to my ride or die. My life sister. My bestie,” she wrote in the caption. “The one who always has my back and with whom I’m growing old. @lisaannwalter I sure as heck am glad you were born. What I’m the world would I have done if you hadn’t been? I shudder to think. I love you.”

At Sunday’s event, Walter’s show, Abbott Elementary, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.