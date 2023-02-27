Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers of the 2023 SAG Awards have declared Zendaya the best-dressed celebrity attendee at the awards show after the Euphoria star arrived in a pale pink gown.

On Sunday, Zendaya posed on the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles ahead of the 29th annual awards, during which she will present an award.

For the occasion, the actress chose a pale pink strapless satin Valentino gown with a corseted bodice. The dress, which featured was adorned with satin roses in the same shade of pink.

She completed the red carpet look with a diamond statement choker necklace with green, orange and purple gems, a diamond bracelet, and black nails, while she wore her hair in her newly debuted short hairstyle.

On Twitter, Zendaya’s SAG Awards outfit choice has been met with an outpouring of praise, with many declaring her look their favourite of the night.

“Zendaya is the best-dressed every single time,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Zendaya has arrived!!! Everybody can go now! The red carpet is closed.”

“Zendaya is slaying tonight… STUNNING,” someone else wrote.

(AFP via Getty Images)

This is not Zendaya’s only red carpet look of the weekend, as the actress also attended the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, where she wore two different looks.

For Zendaya’s first look of the night, she chose a lime green and black Versace gown, which she later revealed on her Instagram Story was inspired by Shego from the Disney Channel classic Kim Possible.

The actress later changed into another look to present the award for outstanding motion picture, with Zendaya opting for a Prada star bralette and matching white skirt.

Zendaya’s boyfriend, Spider-Man starTom Holland, later posted a sweet reaction to her SAG awards look on Instagram, to the delight of fans.