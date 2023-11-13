For more than thirty years, City Beach has epitomised the relaxed Australian way of life, encapsulating the essence of adventure and individuality that defines the Australian spirit. City Beach is more than a mere fashion label, it embodies the sense of adventure, freedom, and discovery that is synonymous with the Australian lifestyle.

Setting the Scene: Fashion, Surf and Skate Legacy

City Beach’s impressive history spans over three decades. Starting in 1985, they originated as a small surf and skate shop in Brisbane, Australia. From the humblest of beginnings, City Beach soon gained popularity among young Aussies and became the go-to shop for the latest trends in fashion.

(City Beach)

In the competitive fashion landscape, City Beach has risen above the competition by offering an unparalleled selection of products that cater to the diverse needs of their audience. With a focus on quality, style and the latest trends, they have cemented their position as the top fashion brand of Australia. City Beach sets the bar high and continues to push boundaries when it comes to fashion and lifestyle.

Swimwear to Streetwear: Expansion into the UK

City Beach Australia offers a wide range of brands and products that cater to the fashion needs and active lifestyles of its target audience. Their customers desire trendy, high quality products that express their personal style and City Beach delivers exactly that. City Beach’s diverse range of offerings attract a wide audience, from surfers and skaters to fashion enthusiasts and those who seek relevant apparel , footwear and accessories .

(City Beach)

City Beach’s private labels, including Mooloola , Kaiami , Topanga , Ava and Ever , Lucid , Dexter , and Skylark , provide an exclusive fashion experience for the style-savvy. These brands epitomize City Beach’s unwavering commitment to excellence and style, enabling customers to authentically express themselves. Their expansive range encompasses Women’s , Men’s , and Kids’ collections, ensuring that they meet the diverse fashion preferences of all. With their iconic designs and rich fashion heritage, City Beach is poised to ignite fashion trends in the UK.

Now, City Beach will be able to cater to an even greater range of audiences with their latest expansion into the United Kingdom. This development is exciting for both the brand and fashionistas across the UK. If you’re in the UK, you can now order brand’s iconic products from its multiple private labels with the click of a button on their online store. Wherever you are in the world, City Beach invites you to ride along their wave and explore the endless possibilities of where fashion can take you.

Visit www.citybeach.com/eu and claim your piece of this Australian legacy on UK shores

