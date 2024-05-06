Met Gala 2024 co-chair Bad Bunny channels ‘The Garden of Time’ in Maison Margiela

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bad Bunny has arrived at the Met Gala 2024 in a custom black ensemble designed by Maison Margiela, and his look is already one of the most on-theme outfits of the evening.

The Puerto Rican rapper, who is also a co-chair at this year’s Met Gala, hit the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday 6 May. He stepped out for the annual Costume Institute fundraiser wearing a custom all-black suit from Maison Margiela.

His Met Gala look consisted of a navy blue jacket with visible white stitch detailing, along with a red stripe running down his navy trousers. Bad Bunny completed the ensemble with Maison Margiela’s infamous Tabi shoes embellished with fur, black leather gloves, a pair of steampunk-style sunglasses, and a bullfighter-esque hat.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans praised the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer for perfectly capturing the theme of this year’s Met Gala dress code, “The Garden of Time” – taking inspiration from a short story of the same title written by JG Ballard in 1962, which focuses on the theme of fleeting beauty.

According to Vogue, The Garden of Time follows Count Axel and his wife, the Countess, who live in an elegant villa that overlooks a beautiful garden. However, an angry mob draws nearer to the villa every hour and Count Axel must pluck a flower from his garden to reverse time. But as the number of flowers in his garden dwindles, the mob ultimately descends on the villa and its now-barren garden.

( Getty Images )

“Bad Bunny seemingly referencing Count Axel from The Garden of Time short story that the #MetGala theme is based on this year, but with a twist of Maison Margiela’s signature deconstruction,” one fan wrote on X.

In addition to the 30-year-old musician, the co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala are Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Zendaya.

Fashion’s biggest night of the year coincides with the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit, titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”, which will be centred around 50 historically significant pieces of fashion - some too fragile ever to be worn again. Nearly 250 items will be drawn from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, featuring designs from Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, and Givenchy to span 400 years of fashion history.

This isn’t the first time Bad Bunny has attended the Met Gala. He made his red carpet debut at the fashion event in 2022 – for the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – wearing a cream-colored boiler suit by Riccardo Tisci for Burberry. Last year, he walked the red carpet in an all-white look by Jacquemus inspired by the Met Gala theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”.

Follow for live updates from the 2024 Met Gala here.