Met Gala 2024: How to stream the red carpet and when to tune in on fashion’s biggest night
The 2024 Met Gala red carpet is almost here. Follow along with updates on everything you’ll need to know about fashion’s biggest night out
Fashion’s most-anticipated red carpet event is just days away.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will be swarmed on Monday evening by beloved musicians, transformative artists, emblem designers, famed actors, and celebrity influencers to celebrate The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”.
Sponsored by Condé Nast, Loewe, and TikTok, this year’s gala is expected to be a parade of organic opulence, featuring archival couture and custom-made designs that epitomise eternal beauty through natural elements. The co-chairs for the evening include Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, while Vogue’s red-carpet hosts will be La La Anthony, Gwendoline Christie, and Ashley Graham, alongside special correspondent Emma Chamberlain.
This year’s theme honours the “sleeping beauties” in fashion – not the Disney fairytale. Inside the exhibit, 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection will be showcased, some dating back to the Elizabethan period. The idea is to reimagine fragile designs that can never be worn again in new ways through CGI, light projections, soundscaping, and video animation. Textiles will be categorised into three main zones – land, sea, and sky – widening conversations of environmental evolution to include responses fashioned by industry actors.
Guests will follow a dress code of “The Garden of Time,” a nod to JG Ballard’s 1962 tale. The story details Count Axel, his Countess, and their dwindling garden as an angry mob descends on their peaceful home and nursery of crystalline flowers.
As of now, we can expect to see all four co-chairs, the four hosts, and of course, Anna Wintour photographed on the coveted steps. Additionally, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson, Cara Delevingne, and Olivia Rodrigo are rumoured to be there, according to a 13 April Page Six report.
Who will be attending the 2024 Met Gala?
Anna Wintour has made her list, checked it twice, and sent out the invites, but who will show up?
Every year, the editor-in-chief of Vogue has the final say on who will be allowed to grace the red carpet on the first Monday in May for “fashion’s biggest night out”. Of course, we all have our favourites, but they ultimately have to be the British tastemaker’s favourites too.
The four co-chairs – Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny – and the four hosts – La La Anthony, Ashley Graham, Gwendoline Christie, and Emma Chamberlain – will be in attendance. According to a Page Six report, Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Olivia Rodrigo, Sarah Paulson, and Cara Delevingne will also arrive on 6 May for the annual Met Gala. Additionally, Barry Keoghan, Lily Gladstone, and Ayo Edebiri have allegedly been invited.
Who is going to the 2024 Met Gala and who will skip the event?
Tim Gunn confirmed he was banned from the fundraiser in 2016
What will attendees be wearing?
Despite initial predictions, A-listers and attendees hopefully won’t arrive in designer jammies or Disney princess garb. The theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” shouldn’t be taken literally. Guests will abide by a dress code of “The Garden of Time,” referencing JG Ballard’s 1962 story.
Based on the dystopian tale of the dwindling crystalline garden, celebrities should be motivated by natural elements relating to eternal beauty. Florals, rosettes, and live greenery are just a few embellishments expected to be stitched into designer looks on the red carpet. From Loewe’s sprouted grass coat to Simone Rocha’s chiffon dress with pink stemmed roses, guests will carefully select and craft pieces that model tender cues in nature, while minding a “passing time” motif.
What is the dress code for 2024 Met Gala?
The theme for Met Gala 2024 is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’
What is the theme of the 2024 Met Gala?
The theme of the 2024 Met Gala, scheduled for 6 May, focuses on bringing archival forms back to life by reimagining them in digital forms. Of course, the unofficial concept of the night will likely be floral galore under a dress code of “The Garden of Time”.
The “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition will feature 250 pieces from The Costume Institute’s collection. According to Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in charge of The Costume Institute, Charles Frederick Worth’s 1877 silk satin gown was a motivating piece. From there, 50 designs became the center of the exhibit. These pieces are the “sleeping beauties,” so fragile they can never be worn again. Textiles and fabrics will be categorised under three zones relating to the environment: land, sea, and sky.
What does the 2024 Met Gala theme ‘Sleeping Beauties’ actually mean?
The 2024 exhibit will run from 10 May to 2 September
Zendaya’s stylist claims her Met Gala outfit hasn’t been made yet
Zendaya’s Met Gala look is running behind.
Allegedly, the 2024 co-chair’s outfit is still in production. While many stars are scheduling their final fittings two days before the main event, the Euphoria star’s stylist, Law Roach, claimed they haven’t even seen her dress yet.
“I haven’t seen Zendaya’s dress! We’ve been on two press tours - Dune 2 and Challengers - and doing two Vogue covers,” Roach told The New York Times. “The dress isn’t even made. They won’t fit until Saturday.”
Law Roach reveals Zendaya’s Met Gala dress hasn’t been made yet
Zendaya will serve as co-chair for the 2024 Met Gala, her first time attending the annual fashion event in five years
Rihanna says her 2024 Met Gala is modest
Ahead of the big night, Rihanna teased her 2024 Met Gala look, admitting it was a completely different one than she’s gone for in the past. The “Diamonds” singer plans to make a modest statement.
Speaking to Vogue, Rihanna confirmed she would be sporting her Fenty brands. “I’m gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage,” she told the outlet.
As for her outfit, fans should expect the unexpected. “I’ve done so much sh** in my life. I’ve had my nipples out, my panties out,” she admitted. “But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mum and an evolved young lady – emphasis on young – there are things I feel like I would never do. Like: ‘Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?”
Rihanna teases her 2024 Met Gala look
Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Cara Delevingne, and Lily Gladstone are among the other celebrities confirmed to attend the 2024 Met Gala
How much does it cost to attend the Met Gala?
While some may argue Anna Wintour’s mandated approval makes the Met Gala one of the most exclusive events, the hefty “cover fee” makes it even more restrictive.
This year, the New York Times reported a single ticket price was $75,000, while the cost of a table was at a minimum of $350,000. In 2023, the cost was $25,000 less for a single ticket.
Based on reports by the New York Times and the Evening Standard from 2018 and 2019, the price has more than doubled. In 2018, a ticket was only $30,000. The next year, the cost jumped $5,000.
How much does it cost to attend the Met Gala?
The 2024 Met Gala will be held on 6 May
Will the Kardashian-Jenner family attend the 2024 Met Gala?
There’s no denying the Kardashian-Jenner women are show-stoppers on the Met Gala red carpet. Year after year, the reality TV sisters make a splash on the big day, whether praised for their styles or ridiculed for their attempts.
Last year, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall were the only three to show up on the first Monday in May. The year before, all five sisters and their self-proclaimed “momager,” Kris Jenner, attended the Met Gala, marking the first year everyone was invited. Considering Khloe and Kourtney’s 2023 absence, fans aren’t betting they’ll be coming this year. Kim and Kylie are usually mainstays, but as of now, their arrival isn’t guaranteed.
Kendall was the only sister out of the bunch confirmed by Page Six to be there on Monday.
Are the Kardashians invited to the 2024 Met Gala?
Members of the Kardashian family have been attending the annual fashion event for nearly a decade
Who will be attending the 2024 Met Gala?
Anna Wintour has made her list, checked it twice, and sent out the invites, but who will show up?
Every year, the editor-in-chief of Vogue has the final say on who will be allowed to grace the red carpet on the first Monday in May for “fashion’s biggest night out”. Of course, we all have our favourites, but they ultimately have to be the British tastemaker’s favourites too.
The four co-chairs – Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny – and the four hosts – La La Anthony, Ashley Graham, Gwendoline Christie, and Emma Chamberlain – will be in attendance. According to a Page Six report, Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Olivia Rodrigo, Sarah Paulson, and Cara Delevingne will also arrive on 6 May for the annual Met Gala. Additionally, Barry Keoghan, Lily Gladstone, and Ayo Edebiri have allegedly been invited.
Who is going to the 2024 Met Gala and who will skip the event?
Tim Gunn confirmed he was banned from the fundraiser in 2016
What will attendees be wearing?
Despite initial predictions, A-listers and attendees hopefully won’t arrive in designer jammies or Disney princess garb. The theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” shouldn’t be taken literally. Guests will abide by a dress code of “The Garden of Time,” referencing JG Ballard’s 1962 story.
Based on the dystopian tale of the dwindling crystalline garden, celebrities should be motivated by natural elements relating to eternal beauty. Florals, rosettes, and live greenery are just a few embellishments expected to be stitched into designer looks on the red carpet. From Loewe’s sprouted grass coat to Simone Rocha’s chiffon dress with pink stemmed roses, guests will carefully select and craft pieces that model tender cues in nature, while minding a “passing time” motif.
What is the dress code for 2024 Met Gala?
The theme for Met Gala 2024 is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’
Italian model reveals he’s been fired from Met Gala for upstaging Kylie Jenner
A former Met Gala worker, Eugenio Casnighi, has revealed he’s been fired from this year’s event for upstaging Kylie Jenner at the 2023 celebration.
The 26-year-old worked as a greeter for the museum’s previous two events and suggested that he’d been excluded by organisers after his looks stole the show last year.
“I’ve been fired from the Met Gala... They blamed me,” the model said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail. “They said, ‘You made it about yourself, so we don’t want to work with you anymore.’”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies