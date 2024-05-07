Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Vogue’s Met Gala red carpet stream ended before all of the attendees could walk the carpeted steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

On Monday 6 May, the Met Gala returned to the New York City museum for the unveiling of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” with the coinciding Met Gala following the dress code: “Garden of Time”.

Vogue, along with its red-carpet hosts La La Anthony, Gwendoline Christie, and Ashley Graham, alongside special correspondent Emma Chamberlain, covered the “green” carpet as it filled with celebrities, designers, and other notable individuals.

However, after just two and a half hours, Anthony abruptly announced at 8.30pm that the Vogue livestream would be ending, as it was time to make their way inside for the rest of the gala festivities.

Vogue’s livestream conclusion came before all of the attendees could walk the carpeted steps of the museum, however, as celebrities continued to pose on the green carpet long after the live coverage ended.

After Vogue ended its coverage, celebrities including Sydney Sweeney, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Storm Reid, Alexander Skarsgård and Vera Wang arrived on the Met steps, with photographers lining the steps continuing to capture the arrivals.

On social media, Vogue’s abrupt end to the coverage was met with disappointment from viewers, with many questioning why they couldn’t continue to watch as A-listers arrived at the gala.

“Now whyyyyy theeeeee hellllll would Vogue end the livestream early??? #MetGala2024” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said: “I can’t believe the Vogue livestream is done!”

“Vogue livestream turned off and they started marching people up those stairs top speed #MetGala,” someone else wrote.

Some critics suggested Vogue ended the livestream after learning that Rihanna would not be attending the Met Gala. The singer’s absence at the event is reportedly due to the flu, according to People.

In addition to the red carpet portion of the Met Gala, the night also includes a tour of the new exhibition, a sit-down dinner, and musical performances.

Read The Independent’s list of best dressed Met Gala attendees here. Follow for live updates from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet here.