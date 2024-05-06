Met Gala 2024 live updates: Zendaya, Kris Jenner and more stars arrive for “Sleeping Beauties” red carpet
The 2024 Met Gala red carpet is officially here. Follow along with updates on everything you’ll need to know about fashion’s biggest night out
Fashion’s most-anticipated red carpet event is officially underway.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will be filled this evening by beloved musicians, transformative artists, emblem designers, famed actors, and celebrity influencers to celebrate The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The co-chairs for the evening include Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, while Vogue’s red-carpet hosts will be La La Anthony, Gwendoline Christie, and Ashley Graham, alongside special correspondent Emma Chamberlain.
This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” – which is not a reference the Disney fairytale. Inside the exhibit, 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection will be showcased, some dating back to the Elizabethan period. The idea is to reimagine fragile designs that can never be worn again in new ways through CGI, light projections, soundscaping, and video animation.
Guests will follow a dress code of “The Garden of Time,” a nod to JG Ballard’s 1962 tale. The story details Count Axel, his Countess, and their dwindling garden as an angry mob descends on their peaceful home and nursery of crystalline flowers.
Along with all four co-chairs and the event’s organiser Anna Wintour, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson, Cara Delevingne, and Olivia Rodrigo are expected to be at tonight’s Met Gala, according to a 13 April Page Six report.
The broadcast of the 2024 Met Gala red carpet begins at 6pm ET, with the event streaming on Vogue’s TikTok and YouTube account.
Charli XCX wears a dress she could “go to bed” in
Charli XCX took “sleeping beauties” a bit too literally.
As predicted, at least one celebrity showed up in a glamourous rendition of pajamas. The artist tapped Marni to create a ripped ensemble made entirely out of T-shirt material.
Why? Charli wanted to be so comfortable she could “go to bed”.
Despite the singer’s idea, the theme of this year’s Met Gala has nothing to do with sleep attire. Instead, the concept is meant to celebrate fashion’s fragile pieces, experiencing and reimagining them through all five senses.
What does the 2024 Met Gala theme ‘Sleeping Beauties’ actually mean?
The 2024 exhibit will run from 10 May to 2 September
The first of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has arrived on the “green” carpet.
Kris Jenner posed on the carpeted steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.
For the occasion, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch wore a white gown with a long train, while Gamble also dressed in a pale suit.
Jenner’s arrival on the red carpet comes amid questions about whether any other members of her famous family will attend the 2024 Met Gala.
Taylor Russel wears a wood dress by Met Gala sponsor Loewe
The moment everyone’s been waiting for – Taylor Russell has arrived.
After much speculation on whether the actress would attend this year’s Met Gala, Russell has stepped in a piece cut straight from a tree. The Canadian A-lister donned a Loewe original wood bodice with matching chips decorating her hair. Unfortunately, Russell was without her rumoured boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Pro-Palestine protest takes place near the Met Gala
Just one block over from the star-studded affair, pro-Palestine protestors stormed Madison Avenue.
Flocks of demonstrators marched down the main avenue in Manhattan, filling the streets and climbing dumpsters.
Ayo Edebiri makes her Met Gala debut
Ayo Edebiri has made her official Met Gala debut.
The Bear actress already won an Emmy for “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy” this year, and now she’s made her mark on the Met Gala red carpet in a stunning floral ensemble.
After reports Edebiri has received her first ever invite, the A-lister showed up and understood the assignment, looking like a garden with a colourful train of flowers wrapping around her.
Jennifer Lopez says being a co-chair ‘isn’t bad'
Jennifer Lopez is a Met Gala veteran.
This is the singer’s 14th time walking the Met steps for the annual event. Lopez honoured her role as co-chair in a sparkly Schiaparelli piece that took about 800 hours to make.
When asked whether the task of being co-chair was daunting, Lopez said: “It’s not that bad.”
Apparently, the role requires a “nice dinner” with Anna Wintour the night before and some simple greetings inside the gala.
La La Anthony kicks of red carpet live stream with Anna Wintour
La La Anthony kicked off Vogue’s livestream, speaking with Anna Wintour on the red carpet.
The global editor-in-chief spoke to the longtime Met Gala red carpet host about her favourite part of the night. Wintour, without her iconic sunglasses on, said she loved seeing everyone arrive.
All four co-chairs arrive on the Met Gala red carpet
The “Queen of the Met Gala,” Anna Wintour, arrived on the red carpet, and all four of her co-chairs have too.
Bad Bunny got the early memo, donning a full Maison Margiela look with the designer’s emblem Tabi hoof shoes. The artist’s full inside-out suit is seemingly a reference to “The Garden of Time” dress code, mimicking JG Ballard’s story character, Count Axel.
Chris Hemsworth played it safe in an ivory suit. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya pulled out all the extravagant stops. Lopez stepped out in a dazzling silver, see-through gown that resembled the intricate detailing of a bird’s wings.
Zendaya looked mystical in a green and blue-hued gown and netted beret. She detailed the look with faux grape vines at the hip.
With the red carpet unofficially underway, the theme of the night appears to be black gowns. Anna Wintour arrived in a floral-embroidered black jacket, while Emma Chamberlain opted for a black lace ensemble. Despite a theme that promised florals, Ashley Graham also chose black for the 2024 Met Gala.
You can find all of the best-dressed stars as they arrive below.
Like previous years, many attendees are arriving from one of two hotels, the Mark Hotel on E 77th St, or The Carlyle on E 76th St.
Follow along here for a first look at celebrities as they depart The Carlyle hotel on their way to the Met Gala.
