Who wasn’t at the 2024 Met Gala? Biggest absences from the green carpet

The 2024 Met Gala was surprising in that some of its most iconic stars were noticeably absent.

On Monday evening, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City was flooded with celebrated musicians, transformative designers, actors, and influencers to honour The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibit. However, despite this year’s gala being co-chaired by stars including Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, fans of the event were disappointed by the absence of some of their favourite style stars.

A-listers and Met Gala mainstays Rihanna and Blake Lively shockingly didn’t show up to fashion’s biggest night to the disappointment of many fans. The Fenty Beauty founder was reportedly under the weather with a horrible flu. Meanwhile, Lively - who co-chaired last year’s event alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds - seemingly decided to spend the night in with her family instead, according to Elle.

Speaking of power couples, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ultimately didn’t show up to the exclusive event despite rumours swirling around that they would finally make their red carpet debut at the Met. The last time the “Fortnight” singer attended the gala was when she co-chaired the event back in 2016. Perhaps less surprisingly Justin and Hailey Bieber didn’t make an appearance together amid speculation that their relationship is on the rocks, with sources telling Entertainment Tonight that the pair are going through a “difficult time”.

Several stars in high-profile romances left their significant others at home, including Jennifer Lopez who attended sans her husband Ben Affleck, Gigi Hadid without her beau Bradley Cooper, and Kylie Jenner unaccompanied by her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian also didn’t show up on the green carpet beside their sister Kim, mother Kris Jenner, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie. However, with the pair not being as ingratiated in the fashion world, their absence doesn’t come as a shock. The two also skipped the 2023 Met Gala as well.

Another Met Gala regular who was a no-show this year was Bella Hadid, who had been in the city alongside her new beau, cowboy Adan Bañuelos, for the launch of her essential oil-infused fragrance collection, Orabella.

Other noticeably absent celebrities included Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Pedro Pascal, Anne Hathaway, Kristen Stewart, Salma Hayek, Suki Waterhouse, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Kate Moss, and Margot Robbie - all of who fans ordinarily look forward to seeing climb the Met steps.

Those of the Beyhive who were expecting their Beyoncé to have a Cowboy Carter moment on the green carpet were disappointed to find that Queen B was nowhere in sight.