Kim Kardashian confuses fans after wearing grey cardigan on Met Gala red carpet

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian has confused fans after arriving on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet in a silver gown and a grey sweater.

The Kardashians star, 43, arrived on the “green” carpet steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday 6 May for the Met Gala “Sleeping Beauties”.

For the occasion, Kardashian, who debuted newly platinum locks once more, wore a corseted silver custom Margiela by John Galliano gown with a sheer mermaid-style metal lace skirt adorned with leaves and flowers.

However, it was Kardashian’s accessories that confounded viewers, as the reality star opted to cover her shoulders with a grey shrug, which she held closed across her chest.

On social media, the decision to pair the custom Met Gala look with the casual outerwear was met with confusion, with many wondering why Kardashian didn’t ditch the cardigan entirely.

“Girl, take this cardigan off,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said: “What’s the cardigan for?”

“Take off the cardigan… it’s bringing the whole look down,” someone else wrote.

( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

( Getty Images )

According to another critic, the cardigan didn’t “make any sense”.

Others used the fashion moment to joke about their own wardrobe choices, with one person writing: “Me when I get home from clubbing and put my mom’s cardigan on while eating leftovers.”

Kardashian is not the only member of her family to grace the red carpet steps of the Met Museum, as she was joined at the gala by her mother Kris Jenner and her sister Kendall Jenner.

You can find all of the best dressed from the 2024 Met Gala here, and follow along with all of the latest updates here.