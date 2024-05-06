Are the Kardashians invited to the 2024 Met Gala?

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Gala 2024 is days away. Ahead of the star-studded event, there’s one question that many people are asking about this year’s guest list: Are the Kardashians invited?

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been a mainstay at the Met Gala for the last 11 years. Last year, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall graced the white, blue, and red carpet, honouring Chanel’s long-time designer, Karl Lagerfeld. However, there’s no guarantee any or all will show up on 6 May 2024 to celebrate the opening of the spring exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”.

According to a 13 April Page Six report, Kendall Jenner is rumoured to be there alongside Rihanna, Gisele Bündchen, A$AP Rocky, Uma Thurman, and Cara Delevingne.

After Vogue announced this year’s theme, fans thought Kim may not attend for the first time since 2013 because the concept seemed like a dig at her. The exhibit will feature 250 designs, some so fragile they can never be worn again – the “sleeping beauties”. The idea is for the historical pieces to be celebrated, preserving and reimagining them in new ways.

In 2022, Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr President” dress, borrowing the 1962 garment from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Florida. The reality star only wore the dress to walk the steps, changing into a replica inside, but fans slammed her for exposing the piece to a different environment and accused her of damaging it. While Ripley’s confirmed that the dress was perfectly fine after Kim wore it, people still shamed her for putting the latent delicate piece of history at risk.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner all walked the Met steps for the 2023 Met Gala “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”. Kim wore a pearl look by Schiaparelli. The gown included a draped skirt and top made from over 50,000 freshwater pearls and over 16,000 crystals.

Kendall wore a black leotard with a matching cape by Marc Jacobs while Kylie wore a red Jean Paul Gaultier asymmetric dress with a matching two-toned robe.

Kim confirmed she’d be attending the 2023 Met Gala in an April Instagram post featuring none other than Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris,” she captioned the post, which featured photos and video of Kardashian with Lagerfeld’s famous feline. “We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

Photos in her Instagram post also showed Kardashian preparing for her Met Gala look, which is likely to be inspired by Lagerfeld’s archival looks from his time as creative director of Fendi or Chanel.

There had been much speculation over whether the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan would be invited to the annual fashion event, which takes place every first Monday in May. Early 2023 reports seemed to indicate the Kardashians didn’t make the cut because Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who is in charge of the guest list, was allegedly “cracking down” on who can attend the exclusive event. However, a source close to the Kardashian family told Page Six that the rumours weren’t true.

Another source told Page Six on 13 April 2023 that Kim would indeed attend alongside another unnamed member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. We now know that was both Kendall and Kylie.

Kendall’s appearance was less than shocking considering the supermodel has attended the Costume Institute’s fundraiser since 2014. The 27-year-old model also posed for the cover of Vogue’s May 2023 issue, which paid tribute to legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld ahead of this year’s Met Gala. Jenner was among 10 models enlisted for the cover, including Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Anok Yai and Devon Aoki.

Since 1995, the exclusive Met Gala guest list has been carefully presided over by Wintour. Tickets for the annual event – which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute – go for $30,000 (£23,000), while tables cost $275,000 (£211,000).

Kim attended her first Met Gala in 2013 alongside then-husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was pregnant with North West at the time, hit the red carpet in a floral Givenchy dress.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the 2019 Met Gala ( Getty Images for The Met Museum )

Kendall made her Met Gala debut the following year wearing a satin, custom made Topshop dress with Chopard jewellery. Kim and Kendall were joined by their famous momager Kris Jenner in 2015, while Kylie first walked the Met Gala steps in 2016 wearing Balmain.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2022 Met Gala ( Getty Images )

In 2022, sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attended the Met Gala for the first time. The Poosh founder arrived with her then-fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, where they gave their obligatory kiss for the cameras. Meanwhile, the Good American designer donned a gold Moschino gown for her first Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attend the 2019 Met Gala ( Getty Images )

Despite attending the 2022 Met Gala, rumours circulated that Khloe Kardashian was allegedly banned from the fashion event. However, the reality star has since shut down speculation that she was forbidden from the Met Gala on Twitter.

In September 2021, a fan tagged Khloe and tweeted, "Khloe now that you are online please tell [if] the Met Gala rumours are true,” adding: "Please clarify, thank you."

"Absolutely NOT true," she replied.

Kim turned heads at last year’s Met Gala when she wore a bedazzled sheer beige floor-length gown previously worn by Marilyn Monroe. According to Vogue, the Skims mogul came up with the idea to wear the gown during the previous year’s Met Gala, which celebrated the first part of the theme: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

Last year, celebrities and fashion lovers gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to honour the late Karl Lagerfeld. In September 2022, Vogue announced that the theme of the 2023 event will be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, which will “examine the life” of the late designer’s fashion legacy. Along with Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, there will be four co-chairs of the event: Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, and Roger Federer, as announced by the publication on 18 January.