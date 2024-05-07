Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Memes of the 2024 Met Gala have taken over the internet.

Fashion’s biggest night is all anyone can talk about online, with some dissecting the A-list attendees’ sartorial choices, while others have jokingly come up with pop cultural figures that would dominate this year’s green carpet. With this year’s theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” guests were allowed to embrace the romantic and gothic natures of fairytales, florals, and time.

Fans lauded the custom Swarovski gowns Karlie Kloss, Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, and Giovanna Engelbert wore on the green carpet, with some noting that they resembled the fairies from Winx. Another person gleefully wrote: “Welcome back the fairy godmothers.”

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey fans were having a field day with her haunting, Yellowjackets-esque ensemble. One person referenced a Lady Gaga meme, writing: “Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, s*** on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it. “

Other celebrity guests didn’t fare too well in the court of public opinion, with some specifically lambasting those who weren’t on theme. Above a photo of a seemingly sparse futuristic utopia, one person joked: “Society if #MetGala attendees were physically removed from the premises for not being on theme.”

“This theme wasn’t HARD,” one person wrote above a clip from reality TV show, I Love New York. “Like Y’ALL need to find some new stylist cause this is unacceptable??!”

Another person added: “They need to start inviting some of us ‘Commoners’ to the #MetGala & give us a budget because seeing rich people with poor taste in fashion wearing designer pieces is draining.”

“Not an Alice in Wonderland, fairy, princess, Bridgerton vibe in sight,” another person vented.

Some specifically poked fun at Ed Sheeran’s pale blue tuxedo, which to them evoked Troy Bolton’s prom scene tuxedo from High School Musical 3, while others joked that Grammy winner Laufey’s pink gown reminded them of Little Bo Peep from Toy Story.

Meanwhile, some people jokingly questioned what would have happened if influencer Nara Smith had been invited to the exclusive event. One person theorised that the notoriously crafty internet personality would make her gown from scratch. In the comment section, someone replied that perhaps Smith had created “Water” singer Tyla’s sandy ensemble.

“So unserious,” one person replied, while another added: “Y’all get on my everlasting nerve.”

“Making flowers from scratch probably,” someone else wrote.

This year’s memes were as always relatively unserious, with many having fun watching the variety of interpretations of the 2024 Met Gala theme. From Nara Smith to Ed Sheeran, nobody was safe from the meme-making machine that is the internet.

Read The Independent’s list of best dressed Met Gala attendees here. Follow for live updates from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet here.