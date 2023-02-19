Baftas 2023: The boldest red carpet looks, from Florence Pugh to Eddie Redmayne
The British film and television awards were held on Sunday 19 February in London
Another awards show, another gorgeous array of red carpet looks that has got the internet talking.
The 2023 Bafta awards are taking place this year at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 19 February, and we were on the red carpet as the A-list nominees and attendees arrived.
Florence Pugh, Eddie Redmayne, Anya Taylor-Joy, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sophie Turner were among the early arrivals, with stars like Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, and Viola Davis also walking the carpet this year.
There were lots of all-black looks, as well as a fair few sheer gowns, and plenty of glitzy, embellished get-ups.
Here’s a look at some of the boldest looks on the Baftas red carpet this year:
Florence Pugh
The Wonder star Florence Pugh opted for a bright orange, sheer, form-fitting Nina Ricci gown designed by Harris Reed.
She completed her look with a dainty diamond necklace and earrings, and wore her hair in a chic updo that mimicked her layered tulle neckline.
Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Good Nurse, walked down the red carpet with his wife Hannah Bagshawe.
He wore an impeccably tailored black suit for his appearance on Sunday.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Best Supporting Actress nominee Jamie Lee Curtis paired a black blazer with a satin cream skirt for her Baftas red carpet look this year.
Curtis is nominated for her role as IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Sheila Atim
The Woman King actor Sheila Atim dazzled in a strapless silver Prada gown with matching gloves. The Ugandan-British star wore Chopard diamond jewellery and kept her make-up fresh, natural, and dewy.
She’s nominated for the EE Rising Star Award, which is decided by a public vote.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Bafta presenter and The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy was a vision in a beige-brown custom Schiaparelli dress, with a matching cape and strappy, barely there heels.
She wore a bold brown lip and left her hair down.
Michelle Yeoh
Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh wore a stunning beige Dior suit, with exaggerated sleeves and cigarette trousers.
Together with her statement earrings, the Best Actress nominee’s red carpet ensemble exuded equal parts glamour and power.
Lily James
Pam & Tommy actor Lily James attended the Baftas in a gorgeous cream Tamara Ralph gown, with a plunging, web-like neckline fashioned entirely from crystals and pearls.
Her hair was slicked back, and she finished the look with diamond jewellery, including an oval ring.
Andreea Cristea
Stilleto Shades blogger Andreea Cristea wore a dramatic black and gold minidress with exaggerated sleeves, designed by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.
Gwendoline Christie
Wednesday star Gwendoline Christie wore a tiered black gown designed by her boyfriend, the British designer Giles Deacon. The waist was adorned with a black belt, and Christie’s outfit was elevated by a bold red lip.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Anne Boleyn star Jodie Turner-Smith pulled up at the Baftas in a feathered lilac gown with sequins. The outfit was elevated by Smith’s make-up – deep purple shadow with a perfect cat-eye and glittering rhinestones speckled across her face.
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose wore a sheer, nude Fendi gown with a matching bodysuit. The West Side Story star paired the outfit with transparent, vinyl heels and Bulgari jewellery.
Sophie Turner
Another sheer gown, Sophie Turner’s Louis Vuitton black floor-length, long-sleeved creation was adorned with jewels in different shapes, sizes, and colours.
You can find the full list of winners at the Bafta awards, as they are announced, here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies