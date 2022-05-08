BAFTAS
Bafta TV Awards 2022: The best-dressed stars on the red carpet
Laura Hampson charts all of the best style moments from this year’s Bafta TV Awards
The Bafta TV Awards are here, and stars like Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Comer and Olivia Colman are expected to grace the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall today.
Leading the nominations for the awards is Channel 4 drama, It’s A Sin, followed by Netflix’s Sex Education, BBC One’s Time and Channel 4’s Help.
Kate Winslet, Sean Bean and Matthew Macfayden are among the actors nominated for awards.
Also among nominees is Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, who has just been announced as the newest star of Doctor Who. Gatwa is nominated in the best male performance in a comedy programme category.
Sir Billy Connolly will receive the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) Fellowship during the ceremony, the academy’s highest honour which recognises an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to the arts.
With red carpets back to regular programming (including the show-stopping Met Gala last week), see the best-dressed stars at the 2022 Bafta TV Awards below.
Niamh Algar
Leading actress nominee, Niamh Algar, looked stuning with her asymmetrical hem black gown, diamond necklace and tousled updo.
Charlotte Hawkins
TV and radio presenter Charlotte Hawkins was a vision in red on the Bafta red carpet.
She accesorised her floor-length red gown with a matching clutch, red lipstick and sparkling heels.
Sophie Willan
Alma’s Not Normal star Sophie William stunned in an ankle-length black lace dress with platform black heels.
Eleanor Tomlinson
Eleanor Tomlinson proved that sometimes the simplest dress is the chicest. The actor wore a white slip dress to the awards, with a diamond cutout on the back.
Lawrence Chaney
The winner of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Lawrence Chaney brought office chic to this year’s red carpet.
Their pencil skirt and blazer was accesorized with a Moschino necklace and fried egg embellishments.
Ashley Roberts
Former member of The Pussycat Dolls, Ashley Roberts, was among the first celebrities to grace the 2022 Bafta TV Awards red carpet.
The singer and TV personality wore a striking one shoulder silver gown with coloured feathers at the bottom and a thigh-high slit.
Emily Watson
Emily Watson gave us a glimpse of her peeptoe pink heels on this year’s red carpet, which she wore beneath her structured black gown.
