The 2022 Met Gala has officially returned and was back to its usual time slot, the first weekend of May, after being pushed back due to Covid-19.

The annual fashion extravaganza took place on 13 September last year and was cancelled the year before due to the pandemic. On Monday 2 May, nearly 400 celebrities attended the event in New York City and walked the red carpet on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with the dress code listed on the invites as “Gilded Glamour,” and was part two of an exhibit from the museum’s Costume Institute. The first part of the exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” was the theme of the 2021 Met Gala.

Per usual, Vogue’s Anna Wintour ran the gala, just like she has since 1995, and has organised the celebrity guest list for the night. Along with Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, the event was hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King.

Multiple stars posed on the red carpet, and here are some of the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s Met Gala.

Vanessa Hudgens

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The tick, tick...BOOM! star arrived in sheer black dress by Moschino that featured puffy sleeves and a long train. She finished the look with her hair in a bun.

Lisa Love

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The West Coast Director of Vogue wore a floral red dress, with long black sleeves. She completed the outfit with black heels, dark lipstick, and black sunglasses.

Emma Chamberlain

(Getty Images)

The YouTuber walked the red carpet in a long white skirt and tan long-sleeved crop top by Louis Vuitton. She has her hair dyed blonde and paired her look with a silver choker and tiara.

La La Anthony

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

La La Anthony wore a long-sleeved burgundy gown with a train, cut-out detail in the middle, and a slit by LaQuan Smith. Her look also included red heels, silver earings, and a large red and silver hat.

Hamish Bowles

(AFP via Getty Images)

The fashion journalist arrived in black and white tuxedo by Ralph Lauren. He also had a can and top hate in his hands and wore a gold tiara.

Anna Wintour

(Getty Images)

The American Vogue editor wore a multicoloured gown that had feathers on it by Chanel. Her jewellery included a silver necklace and tiara.

Bee Carrozzini

(Getty Images)

The film producer and daughter of Wintour posed at the event in black gown by Alexander McQueen. Her look also featured a pair of heels and silver earrings.

Fabiola Beracasa Beckman

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The television producer wore a white off-the-shoulder gown and gloves. She accompanied the outfit with a silver necklace and earrings.

Andy Blankenbuehler

(Getty Images)

The Tony-Award wining choreographer arrived in a black jacket and pants, along with a white shirt and bowtie.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The Gossip Girl star, who’s co-hosting the event, wore a copper gown, which had a train wrapped around it, by Versace. She completed the outfit with gloves, silver earrings, and a tiara. Her husband and fellow host wore a black jack and pants and a white shirt and bowtie.

Blake Lively (second outfit)

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The actor did a quick outfit change on the red carpet, which featured a blue and copper gown also by Versace. She replaced her copper gloves with blue ones.

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee

(Getty Images)

The professional tennis player wore a blue gown with a cut-out detail in the side of it. She completed the outfit with a light blue coat that had fluffy sleeves. Her husband, David Lee, posed in a black and white tuxedo.

Kacey Musgraves

(Getty Images)

The singer’s black gown by Prada featured multi-coloured rhinestones and had a cut-out detail in the middle of it. For accessories, she had a black fan in her hand and wore long gloves and a silver necklace.

Janicza Bravo

(Getty Images)

Janicza Bravo posed in a black jacket and white shirt, both of which had golden buttons on it, and black pants by Schiaparelli. The outfit was completed with a black hat and thick, leather boots.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The Met Gala’s co-host arrived in a black jacket and white shirt and vest. His wife, Vanessa Nadal, wore a purple, long-sleeved gown. She accompanied the dress with green heels.

Kaia Gerber

(Getty Images)

The model posed in a sheer-silver gown, with a cut-out detail on both sides of it, by Alexander McQueen. Her hair was curled and featured two silver clips in it.

Janelle Monáe

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The singer wore a black gown by Ralph Lauren that featured silver sparkles on the bottom of it and silver jewellery on the top. She also had a silver headpiece on and bracelets on her wrist.

Amy Schumer

(Getty Images)

The comedian wore an all black dress, with buttons and a belt, along with black sunglasses.

Anderson Paak

(Getty Images)

The rapper wore an outfit by Gucci, which featured a multi-coloured and floral jacket, a blue shirt, black tie, and leather pants. For accessories, he had black sunglasses with a golden chain on them and white shoes.

Venus Williams

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The tenni star posed in an all-black outfit, featuring a jacket, pants, and shirt designed by Chloé. She finished the look with a silver necklace and purse.

Tom Ford

(Getty Images)

The Met Gala co-chair wore a black and white suit by Tom Ford. On his jacket, he had a small, white flower pinned to it.

Camila Cabello

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The musician arrived in a white gown by Prabal Gurung, which had a train on it and a cu-out-detail in the middle. The side of it featured ruffles and a floral design. Her had was in an updo and had a flower in it.

Cynthia Erivo

(Getty Images)

The actor wore a white-lace dress with a feather train on it by Louis Vuitton. She had a white turban on, along with a gold necklace and silver rings and bracelets.

Michelle Yeoh

(Getty Images)

The Crazy Rich Asians star arrived in a green gown with a train on it by Prabal Gurung. She completed her look with a long, silver necklace.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Getty Images)

The Sex in the City star wore a stripped gown, which had a black train on it, by Christopher John Rogers. Her accessories included a hat with a veil and multi-colored feathers on it and black gloves.

Ashley Park

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Ashley Park chose a pink and black gown, that had feathers, a slit, and a pink train, by Prabal Gurung. She also wore a long silver necklace and earrings.

Glenn Close

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The actor posed in an all-pink outfit by Pier Paolo Piccioli. The look included pants, a shirt, and a long shawl with a floral design on it. She topped it off with pink gloves, a purse, and earrings.

Hillary Clinton

(Getty Images)

The former Secretary of State attended her first Met Gala in 20 years and wore a burgundy off-the-shoulder dress by Altuzarra. According to Clinton, the dress is quite meaningful, as it has 60 names of women who inspired her embroidered along the neckline and hem.

Alicia Keys

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The singer wore a silver gown and a black cape that had the New York City skyline embroidered on it by Ralph Lauren.

Billie Eilish

(Getty Images)

The Happier Than Ever singer chose a gold and green gown, with a satin bottom and lace long-sleeves, designed by Gucci. She had a flower on the middle of her dress and a black choker on her neck.

Kris Jenner

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The reality star wore a yellow gown by Oscar de la Renta, accompanied with white gloves, a silver purse, and silver and gold earrings.

Tessa Thompson

(Getty Images)

The actor wore an all pink, all-the-shoulder gown by Carolina Herrera with ruffles on the bottom of it and a train.

Megan Thee Stallion

(Getty Images)

The raper arrived in an all gold gown by Moschino, which featured a slit, a sheer opening on the sides, and feather-design on the sleeves. She also wore a pair of gold heels.

Ariana DeBose

(Getty Images)

The West Side Story star chose a black dress grown and gloves, with a gold embroidery on it, by Moschino. The outfit also had ruffles on the train of it.

Winie Harlow

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The model wore a lace white mini-dress with a black pattern in the middle of it by Iris van Herpen. She also had a white and gold headpiece on.

Rachel Brosnahan

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wore an all-gold dress, with cut-out designs on the sides, by Altuzarra. The outfit also had gold sequins and a train.

Hailey Baldwin

(Getty Images)

The model attended the gala in a satin white dress with feathers, a slit, and train, designed by Saint Laurent. She also wore black tights and heels.

Gig Hadid

(Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid posed in a red gown and large, puffy jacket by Versace. She finished the look of with dark red lipstick and a necklace, as her hair was in an updo.

Nicola Coughlan

(Getty Images)

The Bridgerton star chose a black and pink gown with puffy sleeves, a train, and feathers coming out of it, by Richard Quinn. She also wore a pair of black gloves.

Kate Moss

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The supermodel wore an all-black, off-the-shoulder gown with buttons on it and slit designed by Burberry. She also had a black purse in her hand and black tights on underneath the outfit.

Jack Harlow

(Getty Images)

The rapper walked the red carpet in a brown, satin suit by Givenchy. He also had a silver watch and earrings on.

Cardi B

(Getty Images)

Cardi B wore a long gold dress and gloves, both of which had sequins on it, designed by Versace. She had multiple, gold necklaces on.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

(Getty Images)

The couple wore matching skirts by Thom Browne, as Kournety Kardashian’s skirt had a train on it and Travis Barker wore pants underneath his skirt. The musician completed his look white shirt and jacket on, while the reality star also wore a white shirt. On the red carpet, she described her outfit as a “descontrusted” version or her fiancé’s.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

(Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian wore a nude-coloured gown, which was Marilyn Monroe’s dress from sixty years ago and was worn when Monroe sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President for President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The reality star also had her hair dyed blonde, while her boyfriend posed next to her in a black and white tuxedo.

Khloé Kardashian

(Getty Images)

The Good American founder chose a sheer gold gown with sequins on it and paired the look with long black gloves that touched the floor. She had her hair dye blonde and up to her shoulder.

Kendall Jenner

(Getty Images)

The model’s wore an outfit by Prada, which included a long black skirt, with embroidery on it, and a sheer black crop top. She had her hair styled down and silver earrings on.

Kylie Jenner

(Getty Images)

The reality star wore a floor-length wedding dress, with ruffles on the bottom of it and a sheer top, designed by Off-White. She accompanied her look with a white cap, which had a veil and flower attached to it.

Lizzo

(Getty Images)

The Truth Hurts singer chose a long black jacket with a floral and gold embroidery on it and a black dress designed by Thom Browne. She also had a gold choker on and brought her flute.

Bella Hadid

(Getty Images)

The model made an apperance in a black corset, skirt, and gloves, designed by Burberry. Her skirt had a slit in it, as she wore black, lace tights underneath.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

(Getty Images)

The couple both wore Valentino, as Brooklyn Beckham posed in an all-white suit and sneakers while his wife, Nicole Peltz, posed in a v-neck, off-the-shoulder pink gown.

Nicki Minaj

(Getty Images)

The rapper opted for a black ball gown with feathers, a large black belt, and leather pants, which was an outfit designed by Burberry. She completed the look with a baseball cap, as her body and face was covered with jewels.

Cara DeLeveigne

(Getty Images)

The model went topless at the event, as she had gold pasties on and her body was painted gold. She also posed with red pants and a blazer, along with a cane in her hand.

Olivia Rodrigo

(Getty Images)

The good 4 u singer arrived in a purple off-the-shoulder dress with sparkles on it. For accessories, she had sheer gloves, purples heels, and butterfly clips in her hair.