Fans are obsessed with George RR Martin’s pink Barbie outfit

Fans are obsessed with the pink outfit that George RR Martin wore while seeing Barbie.

The novelist, 77, shared a post on X - formerly known as Twitter - on Monday (31 July) to reveal that he attended a showing of the live-action movie with his wife, Parris McBride. His post also included a photo of his outfit for the occasion: a black shirt, white suspenders, and a black hat.

Of course, in Barbie-themed fashion, Martin’s look featured a pink feather boa wrapped around his neck and a matching bow pinned to his hat.

In the caption, he wrote: “I went to see Barbie with my lovely wife; she said pink is my colour.” He concluded with the hashtag, “I’m Kenough”, referring to the tie-dye hoodie that Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, wore at the end of the movie.

Martin’s post has quickly gone viral, as it has amassed more than 4.4m views. In the replies, many fans praised his look and celebrated his night out with his partner.

“She’s not wrong, you look lovely,” one Twitter user responded to his post, while another added: “Looking good, George!”

A third wrote: “I’m legitimately glad you had a good time at the cinema with your wife, Mr Martin!”

Some fans poked fun at how his book series, Game of Thrones, could be similar to Barbie, while others encouraged him to release his highly-anticipated book, The Winds of Winter - the sixth novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire series.

“I’m sure Barbie and Game of Thrones take place in the same world,” one fan wrote.

“Save your money, finish Winds of Winter instead,” another quipped, while a third added: “We’re still waiting on the book George.”

Although he’s yet to confirm a release date for the novel, he did give an update on his progress in post on his website. While discussing how the SAG-AFTRA members have gone on strike, he explained in the 22 July post that he’d been spending “almost everyday” working on Winds of Winter.

“Writing, rewriting, editing, writing some more. Making steady progress,” he wrote. “Not as fast as I would like... certainly not as fast as YOU would like… but progress nonetheless.”

Martin isn’t the only fan who’s shared the pink outfit that they wore to see Barbie. For example, popular influencer Jenny Nguyen (@jennyxngyn) shared a video on TikTok of herself at a second-hand store, in search of anything vibrant and pink to wear to the movie theatre. She went on to get a baby pink denim skirt and jersey T-shirt, with the film’s title spray painted across the chest. She also cut the bottom of her skirt to make it a “micro mini-skirt” and completed the look with platform sandals.

Another fan also stunned movie-goers after she showed off her custom-made outfit for back-to-back screenings of Barbie and Oppenheimer, both of which were released on 21 July. During the opening weekend of the films, one woman - who goes by the name Danielle - shared her black sleeveless jumpsuit with a black studded belt, fit for the screening of Oppenheimer.

However, as she strutted through the movie theatre lobby, she then ripped off the belt and unclasped the black jumpsuit to reveal a hot pink outfit underneath, complete with a Western-inspired tassel neckline for Barbie.