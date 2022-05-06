<p>The doll is complete with Wang’s sleek black hair and dark fashion. </p>

The doll is complete with Wang’s sleek black hair and dark fashion.

(Mattell)

Barbie unveils new Vera Wang tribute doll

The doll is a part of Barbie’s ‘Tributes’ collection

Furvah Shah
Friday 06 May 2022 16:53
Barbie is releasing a doll in celebration of fashion designer, Vera Wang.

As a part of their ‘Tributes’ collection - which honours famous and historical women such as Queen Elizabeth II and actress Lucille Ball - Mattel is dedicating a doll to the 72-year-old Chinese-American fashion designer.

Wang, a former journalist and editor at Vogue, began designing wedding dresses at age 40 and has since gone on to be one of the most well-known names in the fashion indsutry.

The doll is of striking likeness to Wang, complete with her iconic, sleek and long black hair, a black maxi dress with her ‘LOVE’ logo written on the hem and tall, platform heels.

On her doll, Wang said: “When I was first asked to participate in the Barbie’s ‘Tribute’ series, I was completely overwhelmed on so many levels.

The doll is of striking likeness to the fashion designer.

(Mattell)

“While it has been an honor for me to have created so many looks for Barbie through the years, from wedding to red carpet, a Barbie in my own likeness is something I never could have imagined,” the designer continued.

“Barbie is the ultimate icon, and she represents all of us, and through the decades, she has continued to evolve, to every changing standard of women while reflecting huge shifts in our society, if not the world.”

The Queen is also one of the famous figures rendered in Barbie-doll form.

(Mattel)

Barbie’s signature lead designer, Carlyle Nuera, led the team who brought the doll to life. He said: “As an Asian-American designer myself, Vera having a fashion and business empire that has spanned decades is inspirational.

“She’s a global household name, which I feel is so important for representation, for Asian-Americans who want to pursue a career in the arts or design. Or who need to convince their nervous parents that this is actually a viable career path!”

The Vera Wang Barbie doll is priced at $40 (£32) and is available to buy now.

