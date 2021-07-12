Bella Hadid wears giant golden lung necklace with couture dress at Cannes

Bella Hadid has turned heads in a dramatic couture gown at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The US model wore an avant-garde creation from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/22 collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry, to the premiere of Three Floors (Tres Piani).

The floor-length, form-fitting black wool gown cut away under Hadid’s chest, which was left exposed and covered by a large statement gold-dipped necklace in the shape of the bronchi passageway of the lungs.

Covered in rhinestones and secured at the nape of the neck by a chunky gold chain, the embellishment was a bold fashion statement on the red carpet.

A high bun, large ruby drop earrings and a matching ring completed the look.

Bella Hadid in the couture Schiaparelli gown at Cannes (Getty Images)

It’s not the first time that the supermodel has left spectators spellbound over the past week’s film showcase event.

The 24-year-old attended the opening night of the festival wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a black sheer veil train, and later appeared in a monochrome Lanvin mini dress for the Chopard dinner.

The news comes as she appears to have made her relationship with Marc Kalman Instagram official after she shared a photograph of them kissing while away in Cannes.

On Thursday, the model uploaded a series of photographs of herself in the French city, including one of Hadid and Kalman, 31, embracing and kissing.

Her caption read: “Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved.”

While the couple have previously been photographed together, Hadid’s post marks the first time she has acknowledged the relationship publicly.

Kalman is an art director and, according to his website, has worked with several high-profile clients, including clothing company Bathing Ape and rapper Travis Scott, who has a baby with Kylie Jenner.

He was first linked to Hadid in June when the couple were photographed having lunch together.

Hadid previously dated the musician The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.