The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

(Getty/GC Images)

The best style moments from Wimbledon 2022

 Wimbledon is back in swing. Here are the chicest guest outfits from this year’s tournament

Laura Hampson
Friday 01 July 2022 15:04
Comments

Wimbledon is on, which means summer is finally here. While the tournament may be all about tennis (with a generous helping of strawberries and cream), our favourite part is the sartorial show happening on the sidelines.

Each year, the annual event welcomes a number of high-profile guests (Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are regulars), and our eyes are firmly fixed on what they are wearing.

This year, celebrities like Holly Willoughby, Stacey Dooley, Rochelle Humes, and even Zara Tindall have made appearances in SW19.

From strawberry cardigans, to pink polka dots, and a £50 dress, here is what the stars are wearing to Wimbledon this year.

Holly Willoughby

Recommended

(Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cha)

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby stunned in this white and pink spotted Gül Hürgel dress.

The $895 (£745) “Marilyn” dress features a wide collar, open back, and a thick waist belt. Willoughby paired it with beige heels and wore her blonde bob in loose curls.

Rochelle Humes

(Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)

Television presenter Rochelle Humes kept things simple with a black halter cut out dress from her Next collaboration.

The ankle-length dress, which retails for £50, features a structured neckline, waist cut-outs, and a figure-hugging skirt.

Gemma Styles

(Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)

Podcaster, sunglass designer and, yes, older sister to Harry, Gemma Styles stuck to the theme at this year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Styles wore flare cut, two-tone jeans with a cream-hued cardigan embroidered with strawberries. She accesorised the look with a pair of her Gemma Styles Eyewear glasses, and a pair of blush pink heels.

Stacey Dooley and Rachel Stevens

(Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)

Stacey Dooley opted for a pop of colour to her first-ever Wimbledon. She paired her high-waisted, leather look trousers with a pink linen shirt from Jacquemus (£300).

Former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens kept things muted with an oversized tuxedo-style blazer and an open stitch dress from Oasis (£35).

Zara Tindall

(PA)

The Queen’s granddaughter graced Wimbledon during the first week of the tournament, but was not seated in the Royal Box.

Arriving with her husband Mike Tindall, Zara wore a white shirt-style dress, with a black bag, and black lace-up espadrilles.

Trinny Woodall

(GC Images)

Recommended

Style veteran Trinny Woodall wore the Zimmerman wayfarer crochet-lace maxi white dress (£1,124) underneath an oversized cream coat.

She kept the monochromatic theme going with a cream Prada tote, white sneakers, a cream hat with black sash, and round sunglasses with a white frame.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in