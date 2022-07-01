Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Andrew Lloyd Webber, HRH Princess Michael of Kent, and the chairman of Swarovski are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today.

The Royal Box, which is located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Wimbledon organisers handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.

In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to spend the day at No.1 Court, an opportunity to see some “amazing tennis”, according to Wimbledon Foundation head Paige Murphy.

She said: “It’s an incredibly proud moment for us – it’s really part of our mission… to give people a really special experience after a really traumatic few months.

“To be able to provide a unique day when they can hopefully have a bit of respite and really get some enjoyment out of it is incredibly inspiring for us.”

Who is in the Royal Box today?

Two members of the royal family are in the box today: HRH Princess Michael of Kent (the wife of Prince Michael of Kent, the Queen’s first cousin), and HRH The Duchess of Gloucester (the wife of Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, another first cousin of the Queen).

They are joined by Swarovski chairman Helmut Swarovski, the Earl of St Andrews, and his daughter, Lady Marina Windsor.

Elsewhere in the box sees Andrew Lloyd Webber; London Fire Brigade commissioner Andy Roe; golfer Justin Rose; and Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins.