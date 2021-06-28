Best dressed at the 2021 BET awards: From Zendaya’s vintage Versace gown to Lil Kim’s Prada fringe

The 21st BET Awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles this weekend, with Megan Thee Stallion, Queen Latifah and Jazmine Sullivan among the prize winners.

This year’s annual ceremony, which was hosted by actress Taraji P Henson at the Microsoft Theatre on Sunday 27 June, was based on the theme, “Year of the Black Woman”.

First established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network, the event celebrates African Americans across the entertainment industry, including music, sports and acting.

As always, the red carpet looks did not disappoint. From Zendaya’s vintage Versace gown to Lil Kim’s unique choice of hair accessory, we’ve picked out the most notable looks from the evening.

Zendaya in Versace

Zendaya (R) and Lil Kim (L) (Getty Images for BET)

The Euphoria star, one of the few celebrities pictures wearing a facemask, paid homage to Beyonce by wearing the same dress the Crazy in Love singer wore for her BET Awards performance in 2003.

The archival Versace gown had a plunging neckline, flowy maxi-length skirt, and a daring thigh-high split, while Beyonce’s dress, crafted in the same deep purple hue with lime green accents, had a mini skirt with a pleated hem.

Megan Thee Stallion In Jean Paul Gaultier

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the awards ceremony (Getty Images,,)

The Texan rapper arrived at the awards ceremony wearing a pale pink Jean Paul Gaultier gown featuring the designer’s iconic cone bra. The dress was held up by diamond-encrusted hip chains and shoulder detailing, and paired with a satin-finish clutch bag.

Lil Nas X in Andrea Grossi and Richard Quinn

Lil Nas X in Andrea Grossi (Getty Images,,)

The “Old Town Road” singer braced the red carpet with two show-stopping looks. The first, an elaborate gown by Italian designer Andrea Grossi, featuring a corset, jacket and a voluminous skirt that was paired with white suspenders. The dress was illustrated with a pale blue willow pattern depicting images relating to war and religion.

Lil Nas X in Richard Quinn (Getty Images for BET)

The musician was later photographed in a 70s-inspired Richard Quinn suit with flared trousers, a fitted blazer and covered in floral embroidery.

Giveon

Giveon in Chanel (Getty Images for BET)

The California-born singer chose a clean-cut, understated look for the evening, arriving in a black and white Chanel jacket. He accessorised with black and silver jewellery, and a pocket chain.

Lil Kim’s Prada accessory

Lil Kim in Prada (Getty Images for BET)

Taking the stage to perform a tribute to Queen Latifah, who received the lifetime achievement award at the ceremony, Lil Kim wore an all-white Prada ensemble complete with an elasticated hood.

The only part of her hair that wasn’t covered was her fringe, which had been cut into a point at the centre of her forehead and embellished with a Prada triangle bobby pin in the centre.

Saweetie in Dolce & Gabbana

Saweetie in Dolce & Gabbana (Getty Images,,)

Attending the ceremony with her father, Saweetie wore a plunging Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring an open front, leg split and a train. The purple gown was accessorised with gold gladiator heels and Bulgari jewellery.

H.E.R in Giorgia Armani

H.E.R in Giorgio Armani (Getty Images for BET)

The singer, whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, celebrated her 24th birthday at the awards wearing a Giorgio Armani two-piece. A structured black sequined blazer was paired with sheer trousers featuring a sequined check pattern, and black sunglasses.

Cardi B

Cardi B is pregnant with her second child (Getty Images for BET)

Arguably the most talked about outfit of the night was Cardi B’s custom Dolce & Gabbana one-piece, which revealed that the rapper is pregnant with her second child. The jumpsuit was encrusted in diamonds from top to bottom bar a sheer stomach.

Ashanti in Julien Macdonald

Ashanti in Julien Macdonald (Getty Images for BET)

Ashanti stunned fans in a sheer Julien Macdonald gown with a plunging neckline, shoulder pad accents and tasselled sleeves.

Taraji P Henson

Taraji P Henson in Versace (Getty Images for BET)

Ahead of the ceremony, Henson toldPeople she plans on “giving what’s supposed to be given” with multiple outfit choices planned.

The actress arrived at the ceremony in a corseted pink and black Versace gown, with a sheer sarong-style skirt.

Sign up to The Lifestyle Edit for all the latest news and features.