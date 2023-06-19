Beyoncé wore all-Black designers at Amsterdam concert ‘in honour of Juneteenth’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beyoncé has revealed that she wore outfits created exclusively by Black designers during her Renaissance tour concert in Amsterdam on Saturday night (17 June).

Since beginning her tour in May, the pop star has worn sparkling disco-themed looks onstage by designers such as Mugler, Alexander McQueen and Balmain.

However, ahead of the US holiday Juneteeth (Monday 19 June), Beyoncé decided to switch things up. In an Instagram post published on Sunday night (18 June), she shared a series of photographs of herself wearing a rhinestone-covered red dress with silver cuffs, which she wore while performing one night ago.

She wrote: “In honour of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers.”

It has not yet been revealed who the designers are and which looks they created for her concert. The Independent has contacted Beyoncé’s representatives for comment.

This is far from the first time the “Flawless” singer has shone a spotlight on Black designers and creators through her own work.

In 2019, she released Black Is King, the visual accompaniment to her album The Lion King: The Gift. The full-length film, which is streaming on Disney+, featured independent Black designers such as D.Bleu.Dazzled, Loza Maléombho, Lace by Tanaya, Levenity, and more.

The 29-time Grammy winner’s wardrobe department is spearheaded by US stylist and costume designer Zerina Akers, who founded the retail platform Black Owned Everything to showcase Black fashion designers and businesses.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the US that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It is sometimes dubbed “America’s second Independence Day” and takes place on the anniversary of the day Major General Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for slaves in Texas on 19 June 1865.

Beyoncé previously marked the holiday by releasing a surprise song, “Black Parade”, in 2020.

The song dropped after the singer announced a project of the same name to support Black-owned businesses.

Some of the “Dangerously In Love” singer’s standout outfits throughout her tour so far include a custom LOEWE catsuit that features gloved hands with sharp red nails.

She is also a long-time fan of French fashion house Mugler and wore at least two looks from the label at her show in Stockholm – including a black-and-yellow outfit with an insect-like headpiece that emulated a bee. Fans believe this is a nod to the name of her fandom, the Beyhive.

The Independent gave Beyoncé’s concert in Cardiff on 17 May four out of five stars and described her as “sizzling as ever”.